A recent letter stated four Republican Presidents were assassinated by Democrats. I am by no means at all a Democrat. But check your history. Lincoln, Garfield and McKinley were Republicans. Kennedy was a Democrat shot by a supposed lone gunman.
John Rector
Quartz Hill
Who does God punish?
After almost 30 years of writing, I have seen facts elicited from writers such as Mr. Evans, Marsh, Jung, Mr. & Mrs. Brax, et. al. No matter what facts are given, opinions from white conservatives continue.
Melvin Chikato wrote: “Joe Biden is the most corrupt, dishonest, and incompetent President ever to occupy the White House… Trump made his money as a private citizen.”
Chikato infers that Trump was better. In my 26 Oct 2020 letter, I offered my opinion as an accountant regarding Trump’s Tax Cuts & Jobs Act (TCJA): “Trump promised an average raise of $4,000 for working families. First year after the tax cuts: approximately $500.”
Trump increased the deficit for all four years he was in office when he cut corporate taxes from 35% to 21%. In reference to Chikato’s opinion that Trump “made his money”, on 5 Oct 2020, I wrote about Trump’s personal taxes after reading the New York Times exhaustive review of 20 years of tax returns from Trump.
I have prepared income taxes for over 20 years and agree with the opinions from other accountants/tax experts about questionable transactions on Trump’s returns. I would like Chikato to explain how there can be a deduction for consulting fees of $26 million between 2010–2018 if Ivanka Trump was a co-owner? How did Trump’s expenses increase fivefold in one year?
I wonder what Chikato would write if Trump became a born-again Christian like George Wallace, the segregationist who was paralyzed when he was shot: “I don’t think God punishes people in the sense that if you have been a sinner, he punishes you. If he does, frankly, I deserve all the punishment I’ve gotten, because I haven’t been the kind of man I should have been.” “George Wallace, Ten Years Later”, Christianity Today, Apr 1982.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Accurate or subjective?
My reply is in no way effort to convince Mr. Brax to seek news source facts. That will never happen. It’s really in effort to reveal “truths” to Valley Press readership despite media propaganda that he buys into as legitimate.
Mr. Brax calls out Fox and Newsmax as not reporting the truth.
Which news sources are you suggesting brings truth to the public? Is it CNN, ABC, CBS, and USA Today who have been caught even recently reporting false facts in the Rittenhouse Trial?
Some finally recently retracted their false narratives. CNN’s extreme left has been required “by facts” to retract and correct false narratives on many of their politically charged “opinions”?
Is it the New York Times, that has gone back through multiple articles and corrected the false narrative and misleading “opinions” they have claimed to be factual related to Russiagate now officially debunked as lies constructed by players funded by Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party?
Yet CNN refuses to capitulate to the facts and continues to evade responsible journalism and the embarrassment to state they were wrong.
Focusing on just one current political misleading, Gas Prices. Brax suggests a Biden better economy. False! President Trump resolved our internal energy challenges through a businessman mindset and established America as energy independent. Now, you may not like how President Trump spoke on occasion, but the fact remains he was solution driven.
President Biden on the other-hand may say pretty words, however he is evasive motivated. Take the recent Epoch Times article “Gas Prices Are Rising. Who Did That?”
Who drove America’s gas prices? Mr. Brax’s own President Biden who points fingers and blames others. Is that leadership?
Focused on progressive news sources will lead people such as Mr. Brax to their conclusions. I encourage more accurate news sources.
Mike Watson
Lancaster
Waste of money
According to the AV Press, Lancaster is going to spend nearly $200,000 for a consultant to prepare a traffic safety plan.
Apparently the real purpose behind it all is to find more grant and federal government money to pay for more foolishness, such as roundabouts and bike lanes. The goal is to impede traffic more.
Yes, that prevents accidents because anybody with any sense avoids driving where roundabouts are. No traffic, no accidents!
Of course the feds are trying to get us out of our cars — use public transportation or a bike. That might work if public transportation went where somebody wanted to go, or took less than all day to get there. Some of us can’t ride a bike any more. I never could.
I have a simplified way to reduce accidents, no charge. Enforce the laws!
Quit handcuffing law enforcement. Use that money for more law enforcement. Quit mollycoddling a bunch of whiners and grown-up children who think the laws apply to everybody else but them, because they are special! It is disgusting to me to see government waste so much money.
Kay Brickner
Lancaster
