Did you notice?
Jim Gardner sent in a letter touting desalination as a panacea for water shortages in the Antelope Valley, (“Water woes”, Nov. 10). He wrote, “New technologies make seawater conversion affordable. San Diego is doing it, so why not everywhere else in the state.” However, his letter was short on details.
The Claude “Bud” Lewis Carlsbad Desalination Plant was built by Poseidon Water. The project started in 1993 after 5 years of drought. It took 14 years to permit, design, and build. Initial cost estimates were a quarter-billion dollars. Cost of construction was funded by bond sales. The plant opened on December 14, 2015 with a final cost of $1 billion.
At the beginning of the project, the San Diego County Water Authority signed a contract with the plant operator to purchase a minimum 48,000 acre-feet per year of water. The cost of water from the plant is $100 to $200 more per acre-foot than recycled water, and $1,000 to $1,100 more than reservoir water. The Desal Response Group, a conglomerate of California-based environmentalist groups, claims the plant will cost San Diego County $108 million a year.
Originally, outflow from the plant had been put into the discharge from the Encina Power Plant for dilution, for a final salt concentration about 20% higher than seawater.
But since the Encina Power station has gone offline, dredging of the Aqua Hedionda Lagoon has now become the responsibility of Poseidon Water. Without dredging at the mouth of the lagoon, it would revert to being a pre-1952 mudflat.
San Diego County gets only 7% of its water from desalination.
The Sierra Club maintains that “Desalination is the most environmentally damaging, energy intensive and expensive water supply option.”
Finally, did you notice that the AV is at a high elevation with no coastline?
Art Sirota
Lancaster
The green light
I read with interest the article about Joshua trees on the opinion page of 11/19/21.
The trees are unique and only grow in a few places around the world. In my opinion they should be protected. Besides looking unusual, they are home to birds and other critters.
So why has a conditional use permit been approved for a development on property which contains 143 trees that allows the developer to remove the trees? The article does not say whether they will be destroyed or replanted elsewhere.
Also, we are all told to conserve on our water usage. We may be told to stop watering our lawns soon. So another reason to ask why this development was given the green light?
Pat Taunton
Leona Valley
Big theories
The big lies that have been told to the people by government with collaboration from the media.
1– Democrats are the party for the little people, however they faught for 100 years to keep segregation, killing 1000’s of blacks who tried to acquire equal rights.
2–Democrats claim to be the party of peace, however there have been 4 Presidents assassinated, all Replication all killed by Democrats. President Biden along with his mentor senator Byrd were among the largest objectors to segregating the Democrat controlled south.
3- Trump conspired with Putin to win in 2016. Truth has come out proving that Hillary and the Democrats where conspiring with Russians to try to defeat Trump in 2016.
4–President Kennedy was shot from an elevated floor of a hotel after his lemo passed. Anyone with any knowledge of a weapon knows that the exit wound of a bullet is larger than the entry. Thus, he was shot from the front. Anyone who watched the video, could plainly see Jackie climb onto the trunk picking up fragments of his skull.
5– Biden crowing about all the jobs he has created, which is only people returning that lost their job during the lockdown.
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.