Unworthy of re-election
Newsom’s performance as governor has been unworthy of re-election.
He shut down California’s economy over COVID without sufficient scientific evidence to support it, keeping favored businesses open. Big corporations, Hollywood Productions and his own winery remained open. He shut down churches, restaurants and small businesses. Some have not re-opened. A 2021 Yelp report revealed there have been 15,000 business closures across Los Angeles County, with half of those expected to be permanent. The state Department of Finance showed population loss of 173,000 for the year ended July 1, 2021.
He failed to get students back to public schools promptly, rolling over to teacher’s union demands. His own children went to private school.
He put in place an early release program for “…at least 63,000 dangerous prisoners convicted of violent crimes in an effort to create “safer prisons” …” but there was a 31% increase in homicides in California from 2019 to 2021.
Newsom failed to provide leadership to fix the homeless problem in California; the number of people experiencing homelessness served by California’s homelessness response system increased from 188,000 in 2017 to 255,000 in 2020.
He failed to lead CA out of the energy crisis. Population endures regular power-outages and 38 percent higher gasoline costs, while he advocates all electric vehicles by 2035. CA pays $2 more per gallon than national average. CA regulations and EPA keep prices high.
He failed to address long-term debt. CalPERS now has approximately $611 billion in pension debt and is only 72% funded.
He provided additional pay-out of windfall funds to buy votes.
He unconstitutionally created a sanctuary state with benefits for those here illegally, for which you must pay.
We need a competent person to get this state moving again and stop flight of businesses and population; Brian Dahle (R) is that person.
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Join me
The text below is prompted by the AV Press article, “Rail proposal gets lukewarm reception,” published in the Thursday, October 20, 2022 issue. According to this article, the public reaction to the California High Speed Rail between Palmdale and Burbank were all most entirely negative. Refer to article for details.
It is good that the California legislature funded the California High Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) to complete the segment between Bakersfield and Merced. When this segment is operational by 2030, funding for additional segments can be addressed. No other segments are funded to date.
The planned Brightline - West High Speed Rail operational completion between Las Vegas, NV and Rancho Cucamonga, CA will be completed by 2026. As planned, this High Speed Rail route will be operational for four years, before the CHSRA’s first segment is operational. Brightline - West purchased the Rancho Cucamonga METRO station, purchased land near the Las Vegas Airport to build the Las Vegas station.
The CHSRA project began 2008, no tracks are laid to date. The Brightline -West Las Vegas route will break ground 2023.
Join me riding to Las Vegas on the HSR route shortly after 2026. That is if Las Vegas has not blown away from lack of water, electricity due to our western state’s continual drought.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Another shortage
I hear on the news that there is a nationwide diesel fuel shortage looming as the next demoRat caused crisis. This crisis will effect winter home heating and transportation of goods and services among many other uses. Why is is it that even when they are given a head’s up warning so they can take action to prevent a problem, they fumble the opportunity and continue on a path of destruction to our lives?
I hope the voters next week rip the demoRats egos to shreds and start their demise from which they will never recover. The stain of incompetence, callousness and despotism against the American people is uncalled for and shameful.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
