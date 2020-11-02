Pandemic suffering
I am a candidate for mayor of the city of Palmdale in this coming election and would like to chime in regarding Measure AV.
I am opposed to the three quarter-cent sales tax for several reasons. The fact that it is a general tax that every resident, child and adult, will have to pay equally regardless of financial status amounts to a regressive tax that will impact the poor disproportionately.
In an era where we are trying to get away from these types of policies nationally and locally, you’d think our elected leaders would want to seek other remedies. The fact that this proposal is emanating from the present City Council is another indication that they just don’t get it. They simply do not understand how equity is void in such policies and end up hurting the most vulnerable.
Data shared at the City’s General Plan Advisory Committee meeting just two days ago indicates “Nearly half of the City’s population is under 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.” This same population is suffering the ravages of Coronavirus more so than others and will also suffer the social and economic fallout disproportionately. This being the case, one has to ask, do our elected leaders care about the poor of their city at all?
Why should the city be any different than its residents? We have to seek government assistance and bank loans to stay afloat and so should the city, at least until the health crisis blows over and we are all once again on a stable footing. Only then should we entertain a general tax for all. In the meantime, we should all be urging our federal representatives to pass the 4th Stimulus, a lifeline to avoid more homelessness and unemployment and the closing of our businesses.
Xavier Flores
Palmdale
Time change
Time for a change ... By change, I mean get rid of it. The following is an excerpt from today’s NYT.
Supporters of the status quo respond: Winter mornings would become miserable. As two California state lawmakers wrote, “You’ll be getting your family ready for the day in the dark; your kids will be walking to school or waiting for the school bus before the sun rises.”
How starting school an hour later instead? A lot easier than having to reset the clocks twice a year. Come to think of it, all those afraid of the dark should start the day an hour later in the fall and then start an hour earlier in the spring. Change is nigh.
Paul Dennis
Palmdale
Watch what happens
There’s a radical acceleration of democrat discord traveling through our country today.
Thankfully, Donald Trump shrugs their fabricated antics off and doesn’t miss a beat doing all of what should be done by a president.
His accomplishments are amazing. Abraham Lincoln in his time in office left us a prophecy we should be reminded of today. In essence, he said, “In a war of a thousand years, no foreign enemy would set one foot on our soil. If we are to fall, we shall fall from within.”
The democrats are attempting to be the example to show what Mr. Lincoln was so fearful could happen. How sad. This was and this is the United States of America. Wars have been fought and thousands have died to protect it. What a slap in the face to them and the people of our country today. It’s shameful.
Who do the dems think they are? Who do they represent? They openly express the systematic destruction to our country that they want to create. If they were to be successful in their insanity, kiss our country good-bye and say hello to the Roman Empire.
Do we want disaster as our destiny? The dems guarantee it. They would make us unable to sustain, we’d be lost. Asking the party of distraction and all their supporters what kind of country do you want to live in?
Is security, freedom, compassion, consideration, protection, order, health and happiness to much to endure?
This will be the question to consider “and God help us all,” as the answer means everything to everyone. Please give this the thought it deserves and hopefully you’ll understand.
The country’s future is your future. Don’t throw it away. President Trump will lead our country to prosperity and success once again. Watch it happen.
David Clemens
Palmdale
