A woman’s support
The definition of a tribute is “a gift, testimonial, compliment, or the like, given as due or in acknowledgment of gratitude or esteem.”
Before my father died, we drove to Edwards AFB together. We were talking about my mother when he said, “I would never have made it without your mother.” What did my father mean?
Jackie Robinson, who broke the color barrier in baseball, wrote: “I was proud to be in the hurricane eye of a significant breakthrough and to be used to prove that a sport can’t be called national if blacks are barred from it.
“It hadn’t been easy. Some of my own teammates refused to accept me because I was Black. I have been forced to live with snubs and rebuffs and rejections ... It hadn’t been that easy to fight the resentment expressed by players on other teams, by the team owners, or by bigoted fans screaming n*****. The hate mail piled up. There were threats against me and my family and even out and out attempts at physical harm to me.” “I Never Had It Made”
How did Robinson endure all of this?
“Rachel was even more important to my success. I know that man is supposed to say that without his wife he could never have accomplished success ... Rachel shared those difficult years that led to this moment and helped me through all the days thereafter. She has been long, gentle, and brave and never afraid to criticize me or comfort me.”
Like Jackie Robinson, my father faced racism during his 22-year career in the Air Force and his 23-year career as a government employee. My father was successful due to a loving, caring, supportive wife. This Sunday is my mother’s birthday. Mom, happy 84th birthday from myself, Leonard Jr. and Greg.
Vincent White
Lancaster
China is on a fast-track
Wake up America. Biden’s so called meeting with the Chinese president was a total waste of time it was more like a rekindling their old friendship. China has so much to be thankful for.
I could see it now the CCP leader thanking Biden for helping strengthening Chinas military, boosting their economy, following Chinas leadership in little by little destroying our Constitution and controlling America, not asking for forgiveness or an explanation on the COVID pandemic, stealing Americas technology secrets, side stepping the climate change and ignoring the Paris accord, threatening the complete take over of Hong Kong and Taiwan.
China is busy in Africa and the middle east with focus on Afghanistan. The China Olympics will only add to boost their economy. Meanwhile Russia Iran and North Korea are taking advantage of Bidens weakness on world a stage. China has gone as far as threatening world peace with Armageddon, the Bible talks about the ... armies of the east. Im reminded of that old saying ... ”with friends like that who needs enemies.”
The A.V progressive socialist closet communist must be thrilled with Chinas moves wishing for a CCP type government for America.
I like millions of Americans will not watch or support the China Olympics all for a good cause.
Im sure many will sleep good tonight knowing China is on fast track with plans on taking over the world, God help us!
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
A big thank you
My mom started taking me with her to Vega’s Automotive to get work done on her car when I was 5 years old.
I am now 14 and Billy, the owner was kind enough to provide sponsorship to my fall ball baseball team.
My mom will see no one else for work on her car, and when I get my own car neither will I. Thanks from all of us Billy,
Ian Simpson
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.