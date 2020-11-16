The more things change …
To the winners in the current election I say, congratulations!
To those upset about the results, just remember the old French saying, “Plus ca change, Plus c’est la meme chose.” The more that things change, the more they stay the same.
I write this on the birthday of an unkempt Canadian transplant who as a young illegal alien came to these United States and formed an awesome band with another visionary of the day named Stills.
That band was called, “Buffalo Springfield.”
So happy 75th birthday to you, Mr. Neil Young. Long may you run.
Even though our community went to district elections based on racial assumptions about who lived in what section of town and who those allegedly racist people were probably voting for, my street remains fully integrated with all races and ethnicities welcome.
Palmdale, a place for people of all colors and creeds to call home, in each and every district.
Even, District 9, with those bizarre creatures with the convertible inverted kneecaps that run really fast. They voted absentee.
I’ve become a much better chef in the last nine months. I’d like to sit Gordon Ramsey down and serve him my “stunning fresh mash.”
I enjoyed stumbling into two old episodes of “Petticoat Junction” when I was awake at 4 a.m. one morning. I hadn’t seen that show in 50 years. It still holds up.
Kudos to the Field of Flags event. It was awesome to see the stars and stripes blowing in the wind. It was beautiful and the gravity of the moment was not lost on anyone there.
“Find the cost of freedom, buried in the ground. Mother earth will swallow you, lay your body down.” ~CSN&Y
Thanks to all our first responders. You are my heroes!
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
Tell me why
I have a question that I don’t seem to be able to find an answer to...a couple of weeks ago, Mark Meadows, the chief of staff in the white house, said on a TV show that we couldn’t control the Coronavirus in America because it was a contagious virus like the flu.
So my question is how come the Chinese managed to control the virus in China, with a population of over one billion, and yet here in America, population of about a third of China, we had 144000 new cases yesterday? In November... does that mean the Chinese are smarter than us or what? Any answer would be appreciated!
Karen Weston
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.