Paying it forward
I have something good to say, which is a change from all the other letter writers bad mouthing each other.
My friend his wife and myself and my wife were having a snack at the Dennys at the mall on Tuesday 11/9/21. We were surprised when we went to pay our bill. The waiter told us that 2 ladies had paid it for us already. They had already left so we could not thank them.
We will pay this favor forward to somebody else. My friend is in a scooter chair and I had on my Navy vet hat, so they may had been doing a good deed for veterans day. We also gave our waiter a nice big tip. But thank you both it really made us feel very good.
Keith Brooker
Palmdale
At the ready
Well boy howdy; two solo appearances; statistics predict that it would happen and it finally came to pass — the two most prolific letter-writers have appeared on the same page, on the same day, 11-12-21, in the same newspaper, the AVP, in dual harness yet — with, basically, their same wagon-loads.
Not that they don’t bear repeat haulings! So, haul away, guys! we — your loyal and eager readers — will keep our farm implements at the ready!
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Ending lock-downs
With respect to the article “China Still Aggressive against COVID-19”, the author’s mention of China’s strict Coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns despite the 77% vaccination rate caught my attention.
As a student studying history at Dominican University of California, I have researched other instances of global health crises and noticed that the approach to many pandemics and epidemics besides COVID-19, like HIV and AIDS, is almost always flawed.
It is clear that China’s “aggression” in regards to Coronavirus has turned into control that has drastically affected the lives of Chinese citizens, keeping them from their jobs and livelihoods.
While most nations handle this pandemic poorly, it is especially evident that China’s government has turned Coronavirus into an opportunity to assert more government control amongst citizens. With a vaccination rate as high as 77%, there should be leeway with public Coronavirus rules, including the elimination of regional lockdowns.
The need to stop and prevent new outbreaks is essential, but it’s important to notice when carefulness turns into government dominance.
I have learned from analyzing other global disease outbreaks that there is a historical precedent here.
Eden Plantinga
San Rafael, Calif.
