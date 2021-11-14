Dreams become nightmares
The progressive Democrat controlled liberal media and their cable TV commentators wasted no time in attacking the newly elected Lt. Governor Winsome Sears by giving her the almost same nasty Dr. Ben Carlson treatment.
Lt. Gov. Sears is Black, a wife, a mother, a Marine vet, helped prison inmates in turning their lives around, a Jamaican born legal immigrant, a proud naturalized US citizen who loves America.
She is willing to reach across the political isle in uniting all Virginians knowing that we all have the same wants and needs for our children and the future of America.
Winsome like Dr. Carlson are living proof any one can beat the odds proving race or color is not an obstacle in America in wanting to better ones self by taking advantage of the many opportunities offered.
Winsome like Dr. Carlson never used victimhood or past injustices as an excuse for not trying.
Whats really sad is don’t expect the self made minority leaders, marxist driven organizations or the BLM movement who always push and thrive on playing the race card and pushing victimhood to help or defend the newly elected Virginia Lt. Gov. After all these self made minority leaders and the BLM marxist controlled movement does not want to upset or lose their new socialist Democratic progressive power base.
Looks like the invisible chains of slavery a mind set is still alive and well in America turning Dr. MLKs dream into a nightmare.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Our fault
Face it folks. Since our independence from England, we have voted our selves into: The Land of the Sometimes Free, and The Home of the Regulated.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Some clarification
Mr. Jung’s reply to my AV Press letter of October 31 evolved into his recurring diatribe blaming President Reagan for all our problems.
It neglects the most important appraisal by POTUS Reagan. To quote, “Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem”.
Keeping this in mind should relieve him of confusion about the current predicaments the overwhelming majority of our country’s citizens are experiencing.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
Not squeaky clean
To begin with, I’d like to thank William Warford for his kind words regarding General Powell in his column of. 11/7. I think the General would have made a great president too. In fact, I predicted as much, in the late 90’s, to fellow black coworker friends of mine.
Upon hearing my forecast, they gingerly glanced my way, and said: Boy, you crazy. A valid point. Nevertheless. This country would have been better off with a President Powell. As it is, the country is in the middle of heated political rhetoric.
My party, the democrat party, considers me a White Supremist. Go figure. We’ve been here before. No problem. We’ll get over this too.
Joe Manchin and John Durham have a repair kit. Manchin, for saving us from economic suicide. Durham, for exposing the Russian Hoax, AKA,” The Big Lie.” Frankly, I prefer the Babylon bee’s version of the big lie. It’s short and snappy. According to the satirical website: “Hillary Clinton tried to prove Trump was colluding with Russia, by colluding with Russia.”
How’s that for an interpretation? Sound wacky? True. But so is holding on to the belief that Hillary was squeaky clean.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
You get what you give
Though I don’t remember the source, I often think about a quote I read once upon a time. “… that black, frightful corner of the mortal mind where fear is master and reason cannot penetrate.”
I look at people who shun facts, stating “opinions are opinions, they don’t require facts,” and wonder how large is the corner of their mind which is governed by fear.
Then I ponder why they are afraid. Why do people who look differently, or think differently, or practice a different religion engender such fear?
Having been in education for half a century I have dealt with young people of all shapes, sizes, religions, and colors. The one thing I learned is that you cannot judge anyone by their outward appearance. Some students were hard working, some not. Most were well mannered. A few were not. But after so many years and so many students I can guarantee that in any “group” you create based on your own prejudices, you will find people of all ilks.
They run the spectrum from the best and the brightest to those who need help and motivation.
Rest assured, you have nothing to fear from someone who is different than you. Treat them with dignity and respect and that is what you will receive in return.
Sue Brax
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.