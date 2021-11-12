Red wave
So the red wave has begun. With a win in the governor race in Virginia, and Lt. Gov., and a very surprising result, so far, in New Jersey, (as of this writing, in a state with at least a 2 to 1 edge in voter registration, in the favor of democrats, it’s “too close to call”).
Regardless of who does win N. Jersey, the red wave is talking. Loudly. Is Mr. Biden hearing?
Lessons the socialcrats should have learned from all this, but sadly, won’t: 1. Stop telling folk that they have no right to have a say in what little Johnny is being taught in public schools. 2. Get out of “bed” with all teacher unions.
They seem to be toxic. 3. Never, ever do what a majority of left opinion writers to the AV Press do: invoke, blame ridicule, etc., Mr. Trump, his name, legacy, family, etc. His time is past. Learn that. 4. Stop the stupidity of mandates — they are killing the economy.
When you try to tell folk what you demand them to do, with their kids, their own bodies, etc., you lose. Big.
5. Get the border closed. Now. Keep it closed. Enforce all the immigration laws we have. No new ones are needed except to become a U.S. citizen in under 3 years, after legally coming to American, not ten or more.
6. Get back to being free of foreign oil dependency like we were under Mr. Trump.
7.Stop giving away our hard earned dollars that we send to the IRS in taxes, to countries who hate us and Israel.
8. Bring every American home from the Middle East. Under Mr. Biden, there is not a country on this planet who won’t spit on us, if they want to.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
When people go missing
Ms. Jeanie Stephens wrote about the Gabby Petito case in response to the editor’s comments.
The editor wrote: “Social media and news outlets need to do a better job in ensuring equal coverage of all disappearance cases.
“One shouldn’t get preferential treatment over another because of race, gender or any other reason.” Although Ms. Stephens agreed with this comment, she said that the Petito case was different in that Petito’s parents “…made a big deal about it and they were on the Dr. Phil show.”
I agree with the editor’s opinion. The majority of white people refuse to believe that they have preferential treatment due to their race.
Ms. Stephens has to explain why white people who are kidnapped are small: “Studies show that cases of missing young white women like Petito, 22… [who] are a small minority of missing person cases…”
Gabby Petito Case Raises Question: Why Don’t Missing People Of Color Get More Attention,” USA Today 24 Sep 2021.
According to National Crime Information Center’s Missing Person & Unidentified Person Files, out of 543,018 people missing last year, “… nearly 40% of them are people are color… Black Americans make up 13% of the U.S. population, but account for 35% of missing person cases.” USA Today, Ibid.
Indigenous people in Wyoming have 710 people missing in the past ten years. If indigenous people include Native Americans, why is Ms. Stephens, who claims that Native Americans have suffered more than any other race, is silent in this area?
Throughout the majority of Ms. Stephen’s letters that has been written, race is never a factor.
I have not seen one missing person found ever since the AV Press started printing about them. The majority of them are minorities. Why haven’t they been found? Sadly, this will continue until change occurs.
Vincent White
Lancaster
