Modern-day Goebbels
On January 6, 2021, he preached violence and hate. Thousands of his supporters marched on our nation’s capital, wanting to overthrow the government, and give Donald J. Trump absolute power.
Updated: November 1, 2022 @ 4:18 am
On January 6, 2021, he preached violence and hate. Thousands of his supporters marched on our nation’s capital, wanting to overthrow the government, and give Donald J. Trump absolute power.
His fascism seeps into suspicious, fearful corners of our nation. der Führer is what he wants to be called.
Many letters written weekly to the AV Press, are by his followers who love and adore his form of fascism and far-right, authoritarian, ultranationalist political ideology and movement, that is characterized by his dictatorial leadership.
Afterall, they love his centralized autocracy, militarism, forcible suppression of the opposition.
Trump’s belief in a natural social hierarchy, subordination of individual interests for the perceived good of the nation and race is one of the things they love about him.
Most of the letters written by the ultra-super MAGA, Trump lovers, call liberals communist and socialist. The funny thing is there is a major difference between them. Under communism, property and economic resources are owned and controlled by the state, rather than individual citizens. Under socialism, decisions are made by the people, for the people. In addition, all citizens share equally in economic resources as allocated by a democratically elected government.
These writers never seem to gather all, of the facts before putting pen to paper. They spread half-truths. Their letters are intended to deceive the reader. I think this is because they watch too much Fox News and listen to Tucker Carlson.
The information they receive from Fox News is especially of a biased or misleading nature, used to promote or publicize a particular political cause or point of view. The bottom-line Trump and Fox News spout pure propaganda. Trump is a modern day, Joseph Goebbels.
With all the legal problems facing the former president, it is difficult to keep track of his battles.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Knows more
I can’t believe that Guy Marsh is 64 years old. And that he used to be a Republican.
Most people are liberals when there young and then become conservatives when they get older and wise.
And yes Guy. I fought in Vietnam for almost two years. But there was no bombing called the Menu Bombings.
You just believe people who hate Nixon and Kissinger and want us to believe they are responsible for the Killing Fields.
I’m still alot older then you and know alot more about Vietnam then you do because I was there. And I know that Communism was wrong. And you have been lied to.
David Cooper
Lancaster
