Pettiness
I want to first apologize to the readership for Scott Evans published 10/26 ... insult anyone you don’t agree with.
Attacking me and my credibility simply because I don’t fit his agenda and I did not supply my “sources” in the opinion section? Next, I would like to point out that “sources” are subjective.
To site Scott, he used Wikipedia as one of his “sources”. Rookie move. Wikipedia is a failing unreliable social media source anyone can contribute to online. AllSource (www.allsides.com/blog/wikipedia-biased) no longer rates Wikipedia as they are not a news source.
As well, Harvard studies have rated Wikipedia as totally left bias. Even co-founder Larry Sanger states Wikipedia is badly bias. Sorry Scott.
Harvard Epidemiologist Martin Kulldorf in this in-depth interview (www.theepochtimes.com) within the first 30 seconds states that natural immunity is stronger and lasts longer than the vaccine and instead of firing nurses with natural Covid immunity, they should be hired by the hospitals. I’ll take a Harvard Epidemiologist over Scott anytime.
Voter suppression or increasing voter fraud? Researching I found most liberal articles to claim voter suppression and most conservative articles concerned with voter integrity.
Interesting that Democrats fought tooth and nail to prevent investigations into this last election voting results, why?
You would think that both parties would want to verify results. My “opinion” is that you should provide verified proof of US citizenship.
Also, mandate and develop a certifiable unbiased voting system that allows all parties to verify the results. Is that voter suppression?
About Judy Watson. She’s an American Patriot! She truly cares about America. So regardless of opinions and bias sources, try to “act” like a professional and address the subject and not make it personal.
It only verifies how petty you are.
Mike Watson
Lancaster
