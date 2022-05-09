Letter wasn’t distorted
Jeanie Stephens claimed I twisted her words to say something she didn’t.
In her April 18, 2022 letter, which referred to Ralph Brax, Jeanie Stephens wrote, “I want to read how much time and money they spend helping poor African-Americans... What programs they’re working with that help prepare African-Americans for jobs? ... I don’t mean giving to a charity. I mean finding a family or person in need and buying things they need, showing you care, and giving guidance when needed.”
So, no, Jeanie Stephens, you didn’t mention white people, and I didn’t quote you as doing so. But, by effectively admonishing Ralph Brax for his not helping poor black people, you functionally and paternalistically asserted that black people need to be “helped” by white people.
Therefore, madam, having not mentioned white people in your castigation of Brax is a distinction without a difference. Indeed, many black people who read your letter may have been offended because it suggested that black people should ascribe to the standards that white people have established as a society.
White paternalism implies that white people know what’s best for black people. But, as the past 403 years demonstrate, that isn’t the case. In reality, and much like the broader issue of racism, white paternalism sprung from the need to provide ideological cover for capitalism, colonialism, and now neocolonialism.
(Related reading: “Frantz Fanon and the Psychology of Oppression” by Hussein Abdilajhi Bulhan.)
Thomas Russell Horner: “Jeanie Stephens...Marsh [is a master] at putting words into other people’s mouths.”
Unless and until Mr. Horner shows readers that my assessment of Jeanie Stephen’s April 18 letter is incorrect, his statement will be devoid of merit. As his failure to do so will attest, I didn’t “put words into her mouth” nor otherwise distort her letter.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Sterilization
Why was sterilization not offered or even suggested after baby number one, two, three
Even after birth defects
Phyllis Divens
Lancaster
All the good stuff is true
The text below is prompted by the AV Press article, “Norman Mineta, transportation secretary in 9/11 era is dead,” published in the Wednesday, May 4, 2022 issue.
While I was performing at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) headquarters, Washington, DC, Mr. Mineta became friends. Our friendship grew out of our mutual experiences on Japanese relocation life.
At the beginning of 1942, at ten years of age, Mr. Mineta and his parents were transferred from their San Jose, CA home, with only one suitcase per person to the Japanese relocation camp at the Santa Anita racetrack near Arcadia, CA. Then again transferred to the Heart Mountain Japanese Internment camp located near Cody, Wyoming, where they lived until the end of WW-II.
My exposure to relocation camp life was via my Grandfather. March 1942, as Construction Superintendent, of the camp located near Jarome, ID, I lived with my Grandparents while the camp was constructed. I visited the camp as it was built many times.
So, Mr. Mineta and I became close friends as we related camp experiences.
During a time when I was required to testify to Congress, Mr. Mineta sat next to me and provided me council for two weeks. Everything that is said good about Norman is absolutely true. I will miss his friendship.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
