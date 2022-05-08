Money makes no difference
I’m not trying to be political here, but is anyone else getting a multitude of unsolicited text messages from Nancy Pelosi? “It’s the Speaker!”
I block and delete each one, but a few days later she gets a new number and sends me another fear mongered message next to a picture of her taken about thirty years ago.
Each text asks for an “urgent” $14 donation with a hyperlink to hell attached.
I never have and never will give a dollar to any politician from any party.
I just successfully got through to the surgery booking department (my fifth attempt in two weeks) at Kaiser and booked my second colonoscopy.
Yes, turning 60 has its perks.
As I recall my first one ten years ago, the preparation day before is the real challenge.
By the time I was on the table, I just said, “Give me the Propofol.”
I have more confidence this time around as I spent the last 10 years leaning out my diet.
I’ve maintained my weight in the 170s for a decade.
I’m not on any prescription drugs.
My prediction that gas prices would soon be six dollars a gallon unfortunately came to pass.
Good thing it’s only transitory.
Speaking of gas, Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has been spewing lava, methane, CO2 and sulfuric acid into the environment nonstop since 1983.
Madam Pele couldn’t care less about global warming, and she’s not concerned with legislation.
The super volcanos under Yellowstone, Wyoming and Naples, Italy are both due for major eruptions.
Let’s see man regulate that.
The Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial proves one thing to me:
You can have all the fame and money in the world, and still end up having your ex defecate in your bed.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
‘Scheme of the scam’
PWD’s (Palmdale Water District) Windmill at the Lake, represents the “Scheme of the Scam” of renewable energy and destruction of our ecosystem habitat by two-faced government.
Government tells us that it is “green”, but the only thing green is the tax money being wasted on this “fraud”. PWD received a million-dollar grant paid for by taxpayers to build this Windmill. In exchange PWD would get lower energy rate. PWD did not really consider habitat or aesthetic looks.
The Windmill was made out of the country not the US (just like solar panels). Building their economy not ours and adding pollution to the air to get it here. And when the windmill breaks down you can’t get parts because parts are made in a foreign country not America. Great government strategy.
Just like our medicine, medical and other supply chains. Windmills are not recyclable so their bad for the environment and kills flying birds. Windmills, Transmission Lines and Westside solar farms by our poppy fields are AV Eyesores.
Now PWD wants to put in solar farm along our Lake. More of the same stupidity no thank you PWD.
258 different types of birds have been spotted at Lake Palmdale, which is unusual and amazing for any Lake. It is truly an “AV Treasure that needs to be protected”. The vacant land around it needs to be preserved/habitat restored.
No more habitat destroying development and that Eyesore needs to be removed. First impression you see coming into AV matters.
I have been lobbying Supervisor Barger, City of Palmdale to protect our Lake and work with AV Audubon Society to create preserve.
Instead of us wasting time and taxpayer dollars on the “scheme of the scam” fraud stuff. Spend it on things that really matter and make AV more Beautiful and Enjoyable to Live.
Jason Zink
Palmdale
A great day for name-calling
If the worst thing that happened to me today was that someone dropped an F-bomb on me and called me an idiot, I would feel that I had a great day.
If I were to feel otherwise, or worse, whine about it to others, I would expose myself as thin skinned, weak and self centered.
John Phillip Benes
Littlerock
Movie suggestion
Attention Brax family — on Saturday May 7th @ 7pm, you can screen the new movie “2000 Mules”. Go check out the website & watch the trailer. If you order it, I’ll reimburse you double.
I urge to invite other open minded individuals such as yourself. If your mind remains unchanged, I’ll buy you the DVD.
God Bless America
Judy Vaccaro-Fry
Palmdale
California’s population
On Tuesday the Valley Press ran an Associated Press article about the decline for the second year in a row of California’s population.
The article listed the reasons as fewer births, higher death rates from the pandemic, and fewer people moving into the state. Nowhere did it say anything about the people that have left the state. Why would that be? I personally know five families that have recently left California, and four of them are trades people.
367,299 people left California in 2021. How would this not be relevant in an Associated Press article detailing California’s decrease in population? This country is in big trouble if we can’t get the press to do it’s job.
Biff Baker
Antelope Acres
Getting off easy
Well I see todays AV Press they finally caught someone with stolen catalytic converters. I also see with astonishment they gave him a citation for causing AV residents and possibly others thousands of dollars in repair costs and immediate major repair problems.
I hope the judge or court that decided a citation was in order also didn’t hurt his feelings.
Meanwhile now he’s back out there in about an hour or two looking for more converters to turn into cash to pay his fine…. If there will be any.
The guy is very lucky in another way……… had he been found under my car at night he’d be found there in the morning too!
Ron Bellville
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.