Nothing produced
Articles in recent editions of the magazine Foreign Affairs have pointed out the absence of any major invention since the 1950s. Two examples of what might have been major inventions follow:
One: In the late 1950s, a ring of what must have been a gravity force was observed circulating around the Bevatron. Thought exercises concluded that one, or even two, unknown force fields must have been stimulated somehow within the Bevatron to produce the observed gravity ring. Further thought exercises showed that it might be possible to produce a gravity drive for space craft. With rockets, mankind will never leave the solar system. With gravity drive, mankind might be able to journey to distant galaxies.
Two: A tokamak will never produce usable power. There are at least three untried approaches to nuclear fusion. A first has very steep reaction curves; too steep for safety. A second has photons too energetic for long life (metamict). The third, maybe.
A list of what might have been minor inventions would take many pages, but two of my own follow:
One: I devised a novel topology for a switched mode power supply. JPL, a German, and several others came up with identical topologies. My work was done first, but malicious delays by management cost me the patent. A spacecraft reliability breadboard demonstrated all the desirable features including fully suppressed EM noise.
Two: I somehow got funding for a project to transmit TV pictures from the bottom of the ocean via sonar. I charged two hours for an outline of work to be done; a design review of my two hours took all the funds and more.
Let me conclude again by stating that the four worst R&D types I ever had the misfortune of knowing were all PhDs. They squandered millions and produced nothing.
John Douglas Charlton
Lancaster
Shots, batteries and votes
Read an article about a company named StoreDot. Seems that they have come up with a lithium battery that can be charged in five minutes.
This will drive our green liberal friends absolutely insane because they will love the short charge time that solves one of the worst problems with EVs but they will hate it because it was developed in Israel.
If the voting in Arizona was so honest and on the up and up why are the Democratic lawyers fighting so hard to stop the recount? Hiding something? Maybe something happened in several more states? If they prove wrongdoing in one state maybe they can prove it in other states.
I know my liberal media loving friends say that nothing was proved in yet, they have to remember that none of the cases were allowed to show the evidence in court.
Glad to see that most California residents are getting vaccinated. Maybe they will feel better and safer.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Thanks, Vern
I really enjoy Vern Lawsons columns, especially when he describes the old days in the newspaper business in Lancaster.
His first job, reporting for the Ledger Gazette, reminded me of my first job in Lancaster which was delivering the Ledger Gazette. That was around 1970.
I’m sure he did a much better job writing for the paper then I did throwing the paper. I look forward to many more columns from Vern.
Biff Baker
Antelope Acres
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.