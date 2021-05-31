Not a good use of funds
In Thursday’s Valley Press a front page article on how the Westside Union School District will eliminate 52 tons of Greenhouse gas by replacing all of their gas powered lawn mowers with electric.
And how much did that cost the tax payers, perhaps that money came from the savings to the district by not having regular school classes for a year that would be nice but I doubt it, teachers were still paid, buildings still maintained, free lunches still passed out.
Does anyone else out there see beyond the quest of educators to spend other peoples money, if it is there spend it.
If the school district wanted to be eco friendly how about just eliminate the lawn and save water or get some old fashioned human powered lawn mowers.
Are the new electric lawnmowers going to be charged exclusively by solar power or gas fired generating plants so someone else get the green house gas, you just can not get something from nothing no such thing as free energy. Are the new lawn mowers at least made in America.
Now that schools will be returning to normal, I think there are more important issues like school security and quality of teaching that need to be addressed rather than chasing the Green New Deal.
Anyone over about 50 remembers how bad the smog was in LA so we have made great strides in cleaning the air.
When the auto was invented horses were not all eliminated, don’t throw the baby out with the bath water, just yet.
David Stilwell
Lancaster
About those letters ...
Re: “How things change” submitted by Vincent White. He states in part that writers’ letters are being written as if their opinions are fact.
While I agree with the statement the title of the AV Press page is “VP Opinion” so fact is up to the reader. Even if every letter is based on research the information researched can provide conflicting data.
As to his question about which statements made by Bill Warford do I agree with. I can only assume the two options presented are in fact Mr. Warford’s exact words, based on that I will go with the 11 May 2021 statement. I am amazed that Mr. White keeps inconsequential correspondence from 31 August 2009 for reference.
On another note. I hope “defund the police departments” works as the liberals and activist think it will because if it does not, we will be in a world of hurt.
The “Wild West” will look tame compared to what we will experience.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
No more damage
It does my heart good to know AVUHSD board members Parrell and Ruffin are no longer able to inflict damage to the school district and its students.
Rochelle Dowdell
Lancaster
BB guns
Re. “...BB gun attacks...” VP 5-28-2001. In defense of all Daisy Red Ryder bb guns and their wielders, myself among them — a past shooter with many window panes metaphorically hanging ln my trophy room — I can say that it was unlikely that it was bb gun damage pictured.
A bb which will crack window glass but will not do the horrific damage allegedly done with but a single shot. Especially on automotive safety glass. Pellet guns however are much different and might (might!) be responsible.
Remembering now, something like this occurred in Southern England in the ’50s I think where car windshields were being mysteriously destroyed while being driven. Possibly also shot out. I don’t remember if that mystery was ever solved.
And, no, folks, non peccavimus my Red Ryder air rifle went the way of my “duck tail” hairstyle a long time ago and is now hanging metaphorically over my somewhat metaphorical fireplace.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
