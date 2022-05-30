Gleaning every penny
How do you increase taxes without increasing taxes? I’m not saying it’s inflation but inflation certainly increases taxes...simply math, sales tax on $150 is much more than $100 and it only ends with recession.
Don’t expect any relief from the democrats because they know November will be their Waterloo and they will glean every penny before the boat sinks.
California has some of the most ridiculous taxes in the nation, gasoline tax is the worst but aunt Nancy’s little man will not lift a finger to change it. He can’t even handle the CRV program, you probably never noticed but we pay sales tax on the CRV in addition to tax on the product.
Don Dyas
Rosamond
Some would be appreciative
I would say that Tom Lackey, and others, effort to suspend the 51 cent per gallon gas tax for 12 months is certainly meaningful to some valley residents.
I imagine those who have to commute to the LA area on a daily basis would certainly appreciate some relief from the current exorbitant gas prices.
I don’t drive that much anymore myself but I would certainly appreciate it. Maybe Mr. Marsh benefitted substantially from our “capitalist” system during his working years and that 51 cent decrease is meaningless to him.
Steve Lockhart
Lancaster
Do as I say ...
So I received a message from my local water provider saying I have to restrict my outside watering to 4 days a week, before 10AM and after 6PM. Then I see an article in the Valley Press that the City of Lancaster approved another Car Wash.
It said it would use 23 gallons of recycled water to wash every car. Recycled water doesn’t just appear and has to be replenished when it runs low with fresh water.
Will they be restricted to operating 4 days a week before 10AM and after 6PM? The city approves new housing tracts, apartments and a huge industrial complex.
Where will the water come from? From your residents of course. You know the old saying “Do as I say not as I do”. Well I’m tired of it.
Lancaster, please tell me how much more I have to conserve? When you keep approving things that will take more water. There should be a moratorium on building, car washes and apartments.
How much more are you going to take from your residents before you start thinking of our well being instead of the bottom line? It may look good on paper but the follow through hurts everyone else in the community.
Harriet Lee
Lancaster
Show some love
Horrific as the murders in New York and Texas are, can we all just put aside the politics, grandstanding, finger pointing, and second-guessing for just a little while and surround our neighbors in Buffalo and Uvalde with love and compassion as they mourn their loved ones.
There will be plenty of time in the coming weeks to analyze what happened in each location, but for now, let us all show our love for these good people and just grieve with them.
Peter Yablonski
Lancaster
Unhappy with opinions
A recent local editorial was entitled “A missed opportunity to set the record straight” referred to a Russian list of people barred from visiting Russia. The list did not include Donald Trump and that was taken as evidence of his alleged friendship with Vladimir Putin.
What was not mentioned in the local or national media was that Barack Obama was also not on that same list. Is he therefore also a friend of Putin? Have we conveniently forgotten what he thought was an off microphone quote regarding that he will have more flexibility with Putin after his last election? Imagine the uproar if Trump had said that.
The press previously, especially the national media, was generally was regarded as honest, fair and balanced. This is just another glaring example of the reason we as a nation have lost respect for media -to the loss of all of us. I hope that an explanation will be offered. We will wait and see.
On a different topic a recent letter writer informed us that he has been writing letters for 30 years frequently pointing out white racism, as he sees it.
He seems to suggest that God has so designated him to do so. I was not aware that we might have a God chosen apostle of the desert among us. Thank you for enlightening us.
John Manning
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.