No bill
No bill one year after Floyds death. I wonder why?
The big media won’t tell you. They just babble on. The reason the bill has no support is because a key part of it is to take away all immunity from any policeman for his actions while performing his job in the line of duty.
If a policeman does anything during his daily work for any government body he can be sued personally. Gee, what a deal. All I need to do is hire personal attorney full time to protect my interests. I want a job like that. Not!
As you can see a policeman can be prosecuted for wrong doing. What new law is needed? This law would effectively do away with law enforcement. Those in favor of it are either radicals leftists or are voting for it because they know it won’t pass in the senate where intelligent minds prevail.
John Goit Sr.
Antelope Acres
The price of ‘clean energy’
I always wondered what you do with a large battery from a Tesla or other EV when they no longer will hold a charge. Turns out it’s cheaper to make a new one than recycle an old one. Also highly toxic used batteries in a land fill is not an option because of leeching of heavy metals.
So the green people are in a conundrum, do we contaminate our land with nasty old lithium batteries or come up with a new battery?
How about those wonderful wind farms? They still haven’t figured out how to recycle the carbon fiber blades. Each one has approximately 900 gallons of oil that has to be periodically changed.
Even solar panels are very hard to recycle because of heavy metal being used in the photovoltaic cells.
I see that this morning the white house has approved wind farms off the California coast. The lawyers are already sharpening their pencils. So their rich liberal beach house owners can fight off those ugly windmills. They have been fighting wind farms off the Hamptons for years.
And this is their “clean energy.” Getting rid of millions of tons of toxic waste from “clean energy” is going to cost more than it’s worth.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Death penalty
Normally, this is not an issue that I would address, but when I saw the headline in the paper today I was so disgusted that I think that it deserves comment.
There are a lot of folks that want to see the total elimination of the death penalty for all crimes, and I am certainly for the judicious use of that penalty in view of its finality.
But that creep that executed Sergeant Owen, and the cretins that tortured and killed their children are those that I firmly believe should be executed for their crimes.
Those acts are so heinous that they warrant the ultimate penalty and those people should not be allowed to exist for the remainder of their lives at the expense of all of us having to have an awareness that they are living and being fed and cared for while their victims had no chance.
The death penalty is entirely appropriate in those select cases where the crime is so horrid and egregious that it merits the ultimate punishment.
Terry Story
Palmdale
Marxism
Marxism is alive in America today, having nested in academia for decades and now breaking into K-12 schools and the streets of our cities by BLM and Antifa.
The Communist Manifesto posits that history is defined by struggle between classes, the Bourgeois (capitalists) and the Proletarians (workers) through the ages, master and serf; owner and slave; CEO and worker. Marx posed a “dictatorship of the proletariat’ would lead to “a fading away of government” leading to a “classless society.”
Included is the central planning of the economy and “from according to ability, to according to need.”
Trouble is that it failed to benefit the people; it had to be forced on the populace by dictators, e.g. Lenin, Stalin, Mao Tse-Tung, Pol Pot. These regimes caused millions of deaths in the countries where implemented.
Marxists have influenced our culture much in the last decade; Obama used his community activist experience along with his exposure to Marxism in his youth to drive a wedge between the people and the police in the Gates incident, Travon Martin’s attack on a citizen, Michael Brown’s attack on police and numerous other statements he made on racial tensions in the country.
Democrat mayors and governors let BLM and Antifa factions run amuck in our streets, destroying government and private property.
Now, with critical race theory, Marxists are selling the new classes of “white oppressor” and “oppressed” in our K-12 classrooms. This latest “class struggle” is necessary because Marxists have been unable to convince people that they are being victimized by the capitalistic system that makes America the desired destination of millions across the globe. Why would these “… masses yearning to breathe free…” want to come here to be oppressed?
Marxism is absolute tripe and all need to denounce it, Democrats included. Will they?
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Devil’s in the details
Michael Handley sent in a letter offering a suggestion on how to alleviate the ongoing drought in the southwest, (“Just like oil”, May 23). He believes we could solve the water shortage problem by building a big pipeline to deliver water from the southeast to the southwest.
From time to time letter writers propose simple solutions to complex problems without first doing their homework.
Michael’s letter does not address any of the hurdles that would present themselves in such a complicated and expensive project. For instance, nature is notoriously unreliable, unpredictable and capricious.
One year Northern Georgia gets flooded and the next year it’s South Florida. Are we prepared to build extensive dams and catch basins all over the southeast in order to capture and store rain water before it drains out to sea?
How many expensive-to-operate pumping stations would be required to get the water in the big pipeline over or around obstacles like mountains, rivers and canyons?
“We pump oil all over the United States, so why not water?” writes Michael. Well we already do pump large quantities of water.
The California Aqueduct is one of the few manmade projects that can be seen from outer space. But a pipeline to transport water across the continent would present its own set of problems not encountered with pipelines carrying oil.
For instance, the large amounts of water needed to make any significant difference in our current drought conditions would far exceed the amount of oil currently being pumped.
Who’s going to pay for it?
On a project of this magnitude, the devil is in the details. Frankly, I don’t think it’s feasible. I’m hoping Michael will do additional research on this subject and prove me wrong.
Art Sirota
Lancaster
We should be ashamed
Marsh: Nowhere within “On the Jewish Question” does Dr. Marx say or imply such a thing. After all, Marx, who was Jewish himself, correctly viewed Judaism as a religion, not ethnicity or culture.
As much as Williams would like us to believe that Jewish peoples are members of a separate ethnicity or culture, they are not; they are adherents to a religion, period. However, Marx did maintain that Judaism, like all such superstitions, would cease to exist when the socioeconomic causes of those delusions cease to exist. [emphasis added]
Me: A specious argument on its face. Marsh views Dr. Marx as a Jew by ethnicity since he knows him to be an atheist. I distrust Marsh’s analysis of the dissertation since I know he is not a doctor of economics, doctor of law, accomplished author or theorist, or university professor. Dr. Walter E. Williams was all of those.
I do know Marsh is a prevaricator: i.e., what statistics support the “wide reverence for Dr. Marx in Angola, China, Cuba and others?” I haven’t heard of flocks of immigrants beating down the borders to join these reverential populations. Quite the opposite, people are jumping ship by every means possible to get the hell out of Dodge. And their ultimate destination ... good ole USofA where Marxism may be tolerated but not revered. Don’t give me any Cuba crap either. I have firsthand knowledge of that disaster via Cuban in-laws. Not one of America’s shining moments and definitely not an example of Marxism success. The horror stories are true, Marsh. The Cuban people had one abusive dictator supplanted with another: this time with my country’s blessing. We should be ashamed.
The lie about Abe Lincoln is for another time or respondent.
Janalee Arnold
Apple Valley
When government fails
Here are a few suggestions for tourism in the A.V.
For archaeology interest, visit the illegal dump sites. Maybe in 1,000 years something there might be worth some money. Free samples.
For cultural interest visit the homeless camps. They are urban natives. Take pictures.
For local business visit all the illegal pot farms. Maybe you can get a free sample.
Once again, local government as failed us.
William Thompson
Littlerock
