Do your research
Elon Musk has set the world on fire, again. He’s publicly stated that he will vote Republican. One of the very few American billionaires that will vote Republican.
Face it most of the American billionaire’s support Democrat policies and politicians. The billionaires and millionaires have nothing to fear from the Democrats. The Dems keep saying they are going to tax the rich. But then they give them tax loopholes so they don’t have to pay the taxes.
The Bankers and Wall Street are always being threatened by the Dems. And none of them supported Trump. But nothing is ever done. And if it is, the actual targets of their ire are the people that have their retirement plans invested, not the managers. Look at the last couple of New Jersey Governors, they come from Wall Street, not the streets of Newark or Trenton.
California isn’t any different. The rich support the Dems, pay for the advertising campaigns to get them elected, and then attend the dinners at the restaurants that the average person can’t afford to walk in the door, much less have a meal.
Since I moved here in 2009, the Governors of California have all been millionaires. Schwarzenegger may have said he was a Republican, but he was a RINO. The Kennedy’s made sure of that. Brown and Newsom are millionaires. And Jerry didn’t make that money from the elected positions he held.
When you go to the polls to vote this year, please do your research into the candidates that you are going to vote for. This is not a popularity contest like electing the student body president, this affects your life and the lives of your children. Vote for the candidate that most closely aligns with your beliefs.
Greg Carlson
Rosamond
Nuclear family
I wrote in past letters to the AV Press how we as a society always look for a political solution to our man made social problems.
I believe solutions to our social problems begin in the home with a strong united family which is the social fabric of a healthy society.
Respect and love for self and others, guidance, morals used to be taught by head of the household the father deep rooted in his faith in God.
We are now witnessing the destruction of the family unit where single parenting and baby daddies children born out of wedlock have become societies excepted norm. Like all human beings these children from single parenting produced look for love attention and expectance in all the wrong places like the internet, T.V and adults who couldn’t care less about their will being in pushing their distorted personal beliefs.
America lacks and needs fathers to step up and man up to their parental responsibilities by taking charge becoming real fathers family leaders and role models to children they help produce.
Let us not forget marriage a bond a commitment between a natural mother and father which gives what children lack and need....a sense of security. Im reminded....children will always fall back on their upbringing good or bad.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Armed teachers?
Another day, another mass killing. Conservatives have always treated the Second Amendment as being more important than the lives of children. The Second Amendment is uniquely American. It was the work of our Founding Fathers.
Liberals believe the Constitution is a living document and needs to be tempered with from time to time and adjusted from 1787, when it was created. In 2022 we have computers that can talk to each other, and guns that can fire an astonishing number of rounds.
Congressman, Allen West a Republican from Florida once said “a man with a gun is a citizen. A man without a gun is a subject.” “Arms are the only true badge of liberty. The possession of arms is the distinction of a free man from a slave.”
Texas, Governor Greg Abbott, who is a very conservative Republican, tweeted in 2015: “Texas is #2 in nation for new gun purchases, behind California. Let’s pick up the pace Texans.”
On September 1, 2021, Governor Abbott signed into law, where Texans can open carry handguns without a license or training.
It should be noted that Governor Abbott is quick, to ban books but not guns. The Governor demands that state agencies develop standards to block certain books in schools that he feels are unfit for students to read.
One question that should be answered is, should instructors be permitted to carry a gun to school with them in this era of school shootings and mass casualties?
Pro-gun advocates will tell you, if a teacher has a classroom of 20 students who are trapped with an active shooter at their door, the presence of a firearm can help to save lives.
Twenty-one people were killed at an elementary school in the town of Uvalde, Texas. The shooter barricaded himself in one room.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
A long, hot summer
Politics are a funny game. Sometimes the Democrats become popular and get elected like the 1930’s and at other times it’s the GOP like the 1980s.
There are a number of events and issues lately that should get a majority of voters to go Democratic. The economy is doing quite well. A record of 14% unemployment under Trump has dropped to 3.6% under Biden. Wages have gone up and more jobs look attractive. Most economists believe that inflation will drop by July, and if greedy oil companies decide to drop gas prices, most people will look to other issues.
The Ukraine War against Russia has gotten the Biden administration and Democrats doing all they can to defeat Putin and end this disastrous war. Russian troops are in trouble and Putin knows it. The American people support the decisions by Biden.
Many Republicans, like Rand Paul, want to stop giving money and weapons to Ukraine. Trump’s isolationism, such as getting the U.S. out of NATO, has not been popular with most voters.
The Supreme Court decision to get rid of Roe v. Wade has outraged 70% of Americans. They believe a woman has the right to control her body. Women of all economic classes and races are getting ready to vote for pro-choice Democrats in November.
Republicans are in trouble. A big chunk of conservatives still support the insurrectionists of January 6 and have become white supremacists and enthusiastic nationalists. Mitch McConnell struggled a few weeks ago just to say he wasn’t a racist.
The GOP has no agenda and are not the least interested in defending our democracy. Hold on tight, it’s going to be a long, hot summer.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Water talk
On May 24, the AV Press reported that customers of the Palmdale water interested in learning how to navigate water restrictions are invited to participate in the districts, Let’s talk H2O, event. I’m not a customer. But I’m pro-water. So, I decided to volunteer my two cents anyway.
However, after doing some research, I discovered a conflict between housing needs and water supply, I think should be addressed. According to an article published by Cal- matters, titled: more housing and more drought calls for more thought.
Richard Johnson, the author, and 40-year veteran of the San Francisco water district points out. That, despite 41 counties being in drought conditions. Legislators, pushing for housing density, ignore the problem.
In his column, of 5/11, Thomas Elias, an AV Press commentator, seems to back Johnson’s claims. Elias, reports that the need for additional housing is based on unsubstantiated estimates. Which brings us to the conflict.
If California is building additional homes, based on false estimates, where’s the additional water coming from? In his Cal-matters article, Johnson identifies three options. The First, requires disrupting the food supply, by transferring agricultural water to urban areas.
The Second requires building two desalination plants for the bay area, and eight for Los Angeles County.
The third option requires water recycling. I understand recycling is flush with possibilities. Well, I got to go. All this thinking has me swimming. So, until next time. Stay hydrated.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
Make no mistake
It’s not about gun control, Biden. For you to make it so is uncaring, but par for the course you have set for your administration.
Your ridiculous policies are a calculated effort to destroy the “ultra MAGA” movement that strengthening the resolve to restore our make America great again “cult”.
As a member of that “cult” we prayed for your obvious cognitive decline and the members of your team from Ron Klein to Kamala Harris. They did their best to destroy the America we grew up loving.
I remember the debates. They were vital to America. We would shake hands with our opponents in the spirit of free speech which you tried to censor into nonexistence with Pelosi, Schumer, AOC and the Squad and their “occult” support team.
Make no mistake, this is a spiritual battle for America and the only redemption available is a biblical admonition found in 2nd Chronicles 7:14 which says,” If my people who are called by my name would humble themselves and seek my face, I would hear from heaven and heal their land . . .”
Those of us who understand the loss of those children and victims of the mental defectives who used guns to take life, support the 2nd amendment. It provides a right to carry guns that would protect those kids sacrificed to the god of political correctness.
Make no mistake. We will survive left’s effort to repeal the 2nd Amendment. We will prevail. Our success is guaranteed by Biden’s leadership.
John - Karen Henderson
Lancaster
Responsible gun ownership
I can’t imagine anything worse that sending your kid off to school and learning that he/she was shot by a madman. Yet the string of shooting goes on and on.
Cops either kill the shooter or the psychologist tries to get in his head to figure out why he shot. Many times the shooter was on a watch list and nothing was done or social services knows the person was trouble and did nothing.
Yet at the church in Laguna Wood that experienced a shooter recently, a solution presented itself. A member of the church congregation wrestled the shooter to the ground and tied him up. Unfortunately he was shot in the confusion.
In my opinion we should take the shooter down or take him out. Had there been an armed guard present, the presence of an armed adversary to the shooter might have stopped him. In any case if only the shooter is armed, there’s no shopping him. Perhaps arming teachers will work. If I was a teacher and a shooter came to my classroom, I’d protect the kids and shoot.
Of course, the politicians on both sides of the isle have made gun control a partisan issue. If you take guns away, only the bad people will have them. There are millions of hunters and we never hear of them committing these atrocities. It’s a real dilemma.
Gun control has to begin with the safe and secure handling of firearms. We have to stop glorifying murder and killing on tv and in the movies. (I really believe that many who see killing on tv and movies don’t fully realize that death is forever.)
Gun must be locked up, and their use must be restricted. And with all this we have to reaffirm the sanctity of human life.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
