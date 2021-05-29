Race war?
I hereby cancel the mayor of cesspool, IL, for crimes committed in the name of stupidity and wokeness.
This mayor, who is black, has decided to rip her city farther apart, racially, by refusing to grant interviews to folk who, having zero to do about it, were born white.
Naturally keeping with the folk who live in Chicago, is a socialcrat who as called at least two aldermen (folk who serve, elected on the city council) racists, even though one is Hispanic and one maybe Italian.
She also has said zilch, ever, about blacks killing blacks there (a 50%+ increase this year so far), even ordering it is said, her city lawyer not to seek charges for those stopped for riots all last summer, instead, calling it peaceful right of protest.
I know that several leftie, liberal, socialcrats love to be on their boxes.
Maybe one or more will find out how many black of brown or Asian newspaper reporters and radio and TV reporters work in cesspool and will tell us.
I do not own a computer, so we leave it up to them.
My next point is: Do any of our liberal, leftie, socialcrats think this is a way to racial harmony? By refusing to speak to a white-skinned reporter? Do you? I am going to make the assumption that some of you do think this garbage. Why? Maybe you desire a race war, more riots, more destruction, far less freedom. As socialcrats, most of you don’t own weapons, are not trained about them and still, want less police.
If it comes to out and out fighting in our streets, you folk are among the first to be hurt. Why? No defense. No police. No sign will stop a mob from rage.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Picking number two
On Sunday May 23 the AVP published an unusual letter in the “Letters from Readers” section.
In essence it was akin to the AVP’s “Have Your Say” feature.
Since I was asked, I will emphatically agree with email number two.
John Phillip Benes
Littlerock
Opinions and facts
Recently Rory Stilson wrote that I not only added Mr. Deaver to my hate list, but I try to “... throw Trump under the bus in every letter ...”
Stilson, writes that I “... read too much into others [sic] writings and spins them into a racial issue.” Stilson calls that “... a personality flaw.” Stilson states my internet searches about questionable stops turns into exploitation against police officers.
Finally, Stilson states that I have Republicans friends that hate Trump so much that they became Democrats.
Regarding Republican friends converting to Democrats, I was quoting what columnist Bill Warford said. The last time I wrote about racism was when I was responding to what R.D. Smith wrote several months ago.
How can I turn something into a racial issue when I have not written about race in two months? I haven’t written about Trump since April 2021.
Regarding questionable stops by police officers, Mr. Deaver wrote in his column about Black people being stopped by police officers when they are doing something wrong.
I wrote that if off-duty police officers who are Black are being victimized by white police officers, what are the black cops doing wrong?
“... Black Americans are killed at a much higher rate than White Americans ...” This means that Blacks make up 13% of the population but are killed by police more than twice the rate of whites. “Black Lives Matter Movement Resources” May 2021
I have the right to present facts. If Stilson or anybody else disagrees with facts, they are still facts regardless.
Stilson’s opinion about me allegedly throwing Trump under the bus is irrelevant.
I wrote my opinion as an accountant about some of Trump’s transactions he took to avoid paying taxes.
By Stilson’s letter, I am never going to fit his standards.
Vincent White
Lancaster
