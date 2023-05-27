Brain damage from pot use?
I just read an article about a new study that supposedly proves cannabis use increases your immunity to dangerous diseases.
So, these young kids vaping at 90% THC levels will have healthier bodies as they go increasingly insane.
I was raised on Hawaiian cannabis, which was primarily sativa at 25% THC — more than enough to get the desired effect.
Any damage marijuana was going to do to me was done over 40 years ago. I think I turned out alright, but it depends on who you talk to.
I have a card for medical marijuana and still use it to sleep and for abdominal pain. I don’t bleed internally from it, as I now do with aspirin or ibuprofen.
I’ve heard a relative mock people for using marijuana because of its alleged brain damage-inducing qualities, right before putting in a “Sports Illustrated Crunch Course” video they got for renewing their subscription. It’s a compilation celebrating all the hardest, most brain damage-inducing hits ever recorded in professional football.
See a guy lose 5% of his brain in one play. Awesome.
You can’t say how a substance will affect everyone; we can only speak for ourselves.
George Washington didn’t have to take a test to get his job.
He was no junkie, but he grew his own weed and brewed his own booze.
If it was good enough for the founding fathers, it’s good enough for me.
But then again, like George Washington, I never had to be a role model for a kid, and we didn’t come up with 90% THC right out of the gate.
Compared to the current fentanyl crisis killing 200 people every day in our country, marijuana is still relatively benign.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
Moratorium left lives in shambles
In November 2021, we tried to find a law firm to evict squatters from our rental house.
The renters had left (without notice) sometime in September. No one would help because of the moratorium. Squatters started dealing and committing gang actions. Still no help. They’d be arrested but would be back the next day.
On March 18, 2022, we found someone to help with an unlicensed driver. (On April 4, to complicate things, an unlicensed, uninsured driver drives through a wall and lands in the pool.) Two weeks later, we get sued by the City of Palmdale and California. Claiming we were responsible and allowing the activities.
The only ones allowing anything were the district attorney, the city and the state itself.
We finally locked out the squatters on Jan. 27. I removed 5 tons of trash from the premises and found $100,000-plus in damage to the property.
We did everything we could to get them out, and once we did, the city still wouldn’t let us work on it. We’re still going to court over it. The city is going after us instead of the felons who lived there, stating, “they can’t be found.”
They are all on public assistance. We saw their mail when clearing out the mailbox. They can be found.
We got a stipulation today claiming $50,00-plus in fees to the city. That’s after the cost of rehabbing the house. Had we been able to evict them in November 2021, our house wouldn’t have been trashed. But because of the moratorium, our life is in shambles.
Someone needs to help us small landlords.
Colleen McGrane
Palmdale
