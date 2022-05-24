Gas prices
The Antelope Valley Press story “Lackey joins [new proposal] to suspend gas tax” stated, “Previous proposals were criticized for allowing oil companies to pocket tax savings without guaranteeing lower gas prices...” But Lackey didn’t say the “new” proposal demands that oil capitalists guarantee lower prices, only that [he and his co-sponsors] are “work[ing] toward suspending the gas tax.”
Given that it takes approximately thirty days for newly extracted crude oil to be used in the form of gasoline, and since gasoline prices began to rise the moment the war in Ukraine started, oil capitalists don’t intend to lower their prices. Since the goal of capitalists is to amass as much profit as possible, they couldn’t care less about consumers.
None of that is lost on Lackey and his equally pro-capitalist co-sponsors, but they’re hoping it (is) lost on you, the worker/consumer/voter. Lackey is only concerned with depriving the state government of money, hoping it becomes dysfunctional.
You see, Tom Lackey is a signatory to the “No Tax” Pledge as put forth by Grover Norquist, who once stated that the pledge intends to “...cut government in half in twenty-five years, to get it down to the size where we can drown it in the bathtub.”
Like Norquist and all other political reactionaries, Lackey endeavors to destroy the government, or at least the portion of it that benefits workers.
That’s why no version of this dangerous scheme to suspend California’s gas tax will ever include a requirement that oil capitalists reduce the cost of their deadly product. Never would Lackey nor any other capitalist politician do anything that would incur the wrath of the capitalist class.
And let’s not forget that the actual cost of gasoline is roughly $15 per gallon. So, the 51-cent sales tax is relatively meaningless.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
One, two, three
Opinion, AVP 5-21-22. Today.
One, two three and out as they say. No, Mr. Bingham, as Mr. George Santayana once said “Those who cannot remember the past are doomed to repeat it.”
A kid’s art contest is a great historical tool for teaching kids about that appalling Krautisch atrocity (this written by a full-boat Kraut himself) in hopes of avoiding any future repeat. That was No. one A truism so blatant that I was not going to comment.
No. two; A difference of opinion concerning Mr. Marsh. About two movies that I have not seen – know nothing about. But I know Guy Marsh, a member of the group, AV freethinkers, and probably savvier than both of us combined. Again, no comment.
Number three and out. By Mr. Rios. Some worthy thoughts. But a clearly marked — but unattributed — quote. “Never letting a crisis go to waste.” A faux pas in responsible journalism. And I’d also like to know who said it!
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Hydrogen fuel
The text below is prompted by the AV Press article, “Hyundai announces $5.5B electric vehicle plant,” published in the Saturday, May 21, 2022 issue. According to this article, Hyundai will employ 8,100 people near Ellabell, GA, located near Savannah, GA.
In addition, in December 2021, the Rivian electric vehicle company published it will establish a plant near Atlanta, GA employing 7,500 people. These investments are in parallel with the Department of Transportation (DOT) / Department of Energy (DOE) joint announcement of their $5 Billion funding program to establish Electric Vehicle charging stations across the USA.
The outlined acceleration of the pure battery Electric Vehicle (EV) market dwarfs the struggling Hydrogen Fueled Electric Vehicle (HFEV) market. The HFEV’s provide shorter refueling duration, (i.e., minutes instead of hours), and longer driving range between fill ups, (i.e., 400 miles, rather than 200 miles), for pure battery propulsion EV’s.
However, due to fossil fuel energy company lobby’s, hydrogen fuel remains unwanted, and suppressed. Not until hydrogen fuel is as available as fossil fuels, and also financially competitive as fossil fuels, will the HFEV market accelerate.
These competitive conditions are fast being approached in California. Ref: Hydrogen fuel generation plants planned to be built in Lancaster, and Fresno, CA. https://www.sgh2energy.com/projects/ and https://h2worldnews.com0
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
