Had to share
A conundrum, is a confusing issue: Here are six Conundrums of socialism in the United States of America:
1. America is capitalist and greedy — yet half of the population is subsidized.
2. Half of the population is subsidized — yet they think they are victims.
3. They think they are victims — yet their representatives run the government.
4. Their representatives run the government — yet the poor keep getting poorer.
5. The poor keep getting poorer — yet they have things that people in other countries only dream about.
6. They have things that people in other countries only dream about — yet they want America to be more like those other countries.
Final comments: “If you do not take an interest in the affairs of your government, then you are doomed to live under the rule of fools.” — Plato
Note: I found this and it was too good not to share.
Gene Sannes
Lancaster
The ‘comeback’
For all you gloom and doom conservatives out there, things in California are beginning to look very good.
Los Angeles County, the nation’s most populous county, has moved to the least restrictive yellow tier of California’s color-coded reopening system, sparking hope for a significant recovery.
A bevy of businesses, such as restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, and museums, will be able to operate at a higher capacity. The golden state, run by Democrats, has the lowest coronavirus rate of any state, and now the CDC has announced that people who have been vaccinated will no longer have to wear a mask.
The LA Tourism and Convention Board has begun running ads with the message, “Start Your Comeback,” in 20 media markets. A UCLA forecast stated that California’s leisure and hospitality industries will grow faster than any other sector, with a 10% gain.
Maria Salinas, president of the LA Chamber of Commerce, said that, “to have restaurants’ receipts growing and seeing people eating indoors is really rewarding.”
Now at the count of three, I want everyone to say goodbye to that partisan, political recall. Hooray!
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
In response
This is in response to Mr Jack O’Conner’s 18 May 21 article concerning the Arizona voter fraud.
What was the outcome of the massive voter fraud commission established by the liar in chief in 2017 and chaired by VP Pence? There was a recount in Arizona and no voter fraud was detected.
I have ask this question numerous times before and no one has responded. I wonder why. I’m looking forward to hearing from a supporter of the liar in chief.
William A. Collins III
Rosamond
Censorship
In Rich Lowery’s commentary in the AV Press on May 18, he stated “Trump voters think Trump is being persecuted by social media and fear they could be next.”
The fear is reality and is already happening with social media posts being deleted and writers being banned for periods of time when the fact checkers of sites consider the content untrue or unvarifiable.
This includes but is not limited to, any negative posts referencing the Democratic party, current regime in DC, bias press, forwarded articles or posts regarding suspicions about the origin and handling of the Covid crisis and vaccine development or any mention that the 2020 election may have been tampered with.
We live in perilous times when a former president of this country can be banned from speaking to the public on social media, in the press and on TV broadcasts because of his opinions. It seems to me it is not just about silencing Trump or his supporters, it is about the long term plan to silence the people of this nation and banish our constitutional rights in order to bring about a socialist form of government to replace our Republic.
And yes, it is my opinion and if it is published I am grateful to be able to voice it here while I still can.
Donna Arvesen
Llano
