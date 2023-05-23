Responding to writers’ input
Recently, I wrote two letters. The first letter was about Christianity, and the second letter was about Mother’s Day. Mr. (Steve) Brewer complimented me on the second letter.
However, Dr. (John) Manning wrote the following: “I was saddened to see the letter of April 28 submitted by Art Sirota referring to Mr. Vincent White, an honest, well-mannered man expressing his personal religious views.”
Dr. Manning’s letter touched me. Longtime readers might remember Darwin Ochs and Horton Scioneaux. Ochs was a Republican and Scioneaux a Democrat, but they always complimented each other. It is OK to offer an opinion and be complimentary despite political views.
Reading Mr. (Miguel) Rios’ letters, I believe he’s Hispanic, but nothing is written about his experience with racism. To be a conservative Republican, you cannot talk about race.
It appears Rios ignored the letters written back then about Hispanics. I would write letters in opposition. Rios writes about Black Lives Matter as if this movement is a cancer on society. 90% of BLM’s protests were nonviolent.
UC Merced Community & Labor Center states: “…undocumented workers play a key role in California’s economy, contributing an estimated $3.7 billion in annual state and local tax revenues.” “California’s New Benefits For Undocumented Immigrants Are Not Enough…”, www.calmatters.org, April 2022.
Mr. (Richard) Skidmore wrote about George Washington Carver but did not address racism that he faced. Upon research, wealthy white men such as Andrew Carnegie and Henry Ford donated money to Carver. Carver would not have been successful without the donations.
America is prosperous when white people help minorities succeed. Society suffers without this assistance. Prior to the light bulb, a lot of people were killed using kerosene. Think about if Thomas Edison did not hire Lewis Latimer, who was the reason why Edison’s light bulb worked is due to the filament that Latimer perfected.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Will Biden, cabinet be impeached?
We continually read the fear of socialist Democrats regarding President Donald Trump as they discover and promote anyone who will voice false claims, and then try their case in sympathetic courts that abandon law, as their cases are actually ex-post facto, and the state passes new laws to allow the trial.
The Durham probe proved a lot of illegal activity on the part of socialist Democrats, beginning with Hillary Clinton’s campaign financing a deceitful claim of Russian collusion with media promotion, and the media’s complicitness to deny the activities of Hunter Biden being the front man and bag man for his father.
Will there be any prosecution or trial for Democrat law-breakers? As a protected class, probably not.
There is talk of removing Mr. Biden and his cabinet members Alejandro Mayorkas (DHS), Antony Blinken (secretary of state), and Merrick Garland (attorney general) from office through the constitutional impeachment procedure.
Impeachment is a two-step process that involves the House of Representatives and the Senate. Charges for removal (impeachment) are written in the House and sent to the Senate (court) who try the case. With insufficient Senate votes, there is no conviction on the charges, and the person remains in office.
Merely brining charges for impeachment is not a conviction. Conviction requires the Senate’s concurrence.
President Trump was impeached twice (charges brought) and tried in the Senate. The Democrats failed in the Senate; therefore, no conviction. But these socialist Democrats will dishonestly speak of impeachment as if he was convicted, and they do this because they fear President Trump.
Will the removal of Biden and his cabinet members be successful? Probably not.
The House is dominated by Republicans, so impeachment charges may be brought. The Senate is dominate Democrat with some RINO Republicans and thus no conviction; and congress knows these facts; does the public?
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
On Dems’ Soros, Pancho Barnes
Re Ultra left George Soros’ Democratic party president “the big guys” new name.
President Lepetomane because he reminds me of governor Lepetomane from the movie “Blazing Saddles.” In a report to the Tehachapi City Council by Public Works Director Don Marsh about California Air Resource Board Fleet Regulations that require 50% zero emissions for city Fleet by Jan 1, 2024. This affects the city’s 20 pickup trucks, three dump trucks, a street sweeper plus other forklifts, small skid steer loaders, dozers, cranes and excavators.
The problems are availability of vehicles and charging stations even if funding was available. Larger service trucks three-quarters of a ton or larger are not even available for purchase. The overall impact of compliance at this time could be $8-$9 million.
He states, “These ill-conceived and unrealistic mandates are the latest in a long list of Regulations imposed by out-of-touch boards, agencies and state political leaders that have allowed the regulatory authoritarian environment to get out of control.”
My deceased father-in-law was friends with Pancho Barnes he told me some interesting stories about her and the Happy Bottom Riding Club. He used to grade her dirt runway for her all the time.
He got his first airplane ride with Billy Barnes in an old Jenny biplane.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
