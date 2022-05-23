Fireworks threaten life
Illegal Fireworks threaten all life. Dangerous chemicals such as Nitrates, Chlorates and Perchlorates rain back down on us.
They poison our drinking water and soil. They threaten the very vegetation that provides our oxygen.
They spit out greenhouse gases such as CO, CO2, Ozone and cause deafness to our children and animals. The health of all life is threatened by too many illegal fireworks.
There is no clean air to breath following days of these excessive explosions. And I sense the presence of looming death in all life processes. Please help our life in the AV by instead, attending a big community park event with loved ones. It will be a healthier alternative for your families and the memories can be priceless.
The only true solution to the illegal fireworks problem in the AV will have to be determined by the will of the citizens.
Lisa Craft
Palmdale
All knowing and almighty
How the first life form came into being we don’t know.
Charles Darwin authored “On the Origin of Species.” This book gave a certain scientific character to the concept of evolution and a non-theistic explanation for the origin of life.
Over a long, long time, changes come from a combination of different mixes of DNA as different individuals breed, and random changes occur leading to changes in a species, combined with the survival pressures of the environment.
Changes however, will only result in gradual shifts within a species. There are no jumps from species to species.
Evolution explains diversity within a species, but does not explain the origin of life.
A life force exists within our universe, and we should give thought to the possibility of a creator providing the first form of life.
A life force exists in the universe, with an abundance of the seeds of life, and the master of the universe is at work seeding meteorites with organic molecules, and the stuff of life appears to be everywhere.
For example: On September 28, 1969, a meteor and fireball crashed to the ground near the town of Murchison in Victoria, Australia. Scientists announced in 1970 that the meteorite contained some common amino acids, important organic molecules in the chemistry of life. Later studies found that the meteorite contained more than seventy kinds of simple amino acids, plus many other simple and complex pre-biotic organic molecules.
I would respectfully suggest that life forces in the universe, in meteors and comets, are powered by a creator with infinite powers of an all-powerful and all-knowing almighty God.
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
