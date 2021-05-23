What could go wrong?
Cyber Ninjas is a software security consulting service that admittedly has no experience with election audits. So why did the overwhelmingly Republican Arizona Senate choose Cyber Ninjas to head up the Maricopa County election audit effort? Turns out the company’s CEO, Douglas Logan, is an enthusiastic participant in Donald Trump’s bogus “Stop the Steal” efforts.
Logan has reposted numerous baseless tweets about 2020 election fraud, such as, “With all due respect, if you can’t see the blatant cheating, [sic] malfeasance and outright voter fraud, then you are ignorant or lying.” He also authored a strange one that said, “The parallels between the statistical analysis of Venezuela and this year’s election are astonishing.” So much for any measure of credibility, objectivity or sanity from the guy running the audit.
So, the Trump team’s handpicked “auditor” has determined that there is rampant fraud in the Maricopa County ballots. He just has to find it. Neutral, unbiased observers are prohibited.
So are members of the press, save those from OAN. That’s purportedly because myriad “top-secret” methods are being employed. Mr. Logan was reluctant to reveal his mysterious techniques because they were “trade secrets” and he didn’t want his highly-prized intellectual property pilfered by competitors.
But rest assured they involve special lights and some bizarre device invented by a whack job treasure hunter conspiracy theorist. Thank God for that.
So, in Arizona, we have a tax-funded, unsupervised audit of public ballots run by an unqualified, Trump-loving CEO with a pre-determined agenda using unproven technology and methods, under inadequate security that can only be observed by Trump-aligned media. What could go wrong?
Jarold Wright
Santa Rosa
How things change
On 28 July 1993, I wrote my first letter to the AV Press. The letter was printed on 7 Aug 1993. There was no email. It had to be mailed in. Occasionally, the editor would print my letters.
A lot of the letters dealt with racism ranging from illegal immigration to Black women on welfare. My first letter consisted of responding to a LA Times article criticizing the Antelope Valley on the need to be sensitive to minorities’ feelings.
I wrote, “If every white person had as many minorities as friends as they claim, racism would cease to exist.”
Over the years, I believe that the Internet has made research better, but letters are still being written as if their opinions are fact.
Mr. Marsh has an atheistic view, but writes about topics that Christians ignore continues to surprise me.
I would like to thank the readers over the years that have given me compliments about my letters. However, there was a time in which I was contemplating not writing to the newspaper. However, on 31 Aug 2009, I received the following email:
“Since taking over the Opinion section last November, I have edited and published many of your letters and don’t recall ever having rejected any… I WANT letters of opposing views-one reason I’ve never rejected one of yours — as that stimulates more letters. I hope this clarifies things and that you will continue to submit your letters as I enjoy reading and publishing them.”
I received this email on 11 May 2021: “Your constant rhetorical ploys — cherry picking and red herrings — are frankly extraordinarily facile ... So your ‘Deaver fails to mention...’ trope is old, worn out, and ineffective.”
Both were written by Bill Warford. I ask the reader: Which email do you agree with?
Vincent White
Lancaster
His Huckleberry
I’ll be your Huckleberry! OK William Collins III, I’ll be glad to respond to your letter on Sunday, May 16 2021.
Regarding Arizona election audit, (1) If the election was legit, why are democrats trying to stop it every way possible? The auditors have already found numerous problems, ballots missing, seals broken, voting machine memorys wiped clean, (like Hillary Clintons phones while under subpoena).
The only reason to not want an audit is to hide crimes. Have you heard the term deep state? That is why the courts would not hear voter fraud cases. I suggest you wait till the audit is complete, then make an intelligent decision.
Now lets talk about your reason for bashing President Trump. Is it because you can’t list any policies that Biden has initiated? You call Trump the liar in chief, Bidens already got him beat in this department. I wonder what happened to the Durham Report? Hunter Biden is the smartest man Joe knows.
Who held money from Ukraine, even admitted to it on tape? Lets note that in 100 days, tax rate, gas prices, lumber, steel, food, illegal law breaking border crosser’s all soaring. William, please tell 74 million voters what Biden has done to unite our country, and what policies he’s enacted that helps USA.
Your Trump bashing is a sad attempt to cover the wrongs being thrust on honest Americans. And, why not require voter ID? You do have one don’t you?
William Mcgowan
Lancaster
Just like oil
This should be a no brainer. We have a ongoing drought in the southwest. There is too much water in the southeast.
Why not build a big pipeline from there to here. Two problems solved with one solution. This is what is commonly referred to as a infrastructure project. and don’t tell me that it can’t be done. we pump oil all over the United States, so why not water? Think of the great jobs it would create.
Michael Handley
Lancaster
