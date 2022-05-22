Prayer is the answer
On May 18, 2022, I was praying early in the morning asking God to take resentment out of my heart over letter writers trying to make me look like a racist. I felt much better after prayer. Then I opened up the AV Press and read a letter from Vincent White.
Evidently, he misunderstood my letter. There no way I want him and Dr. Brax to talk more about politics. That is the very last thing I want.
Mr. White’s talk about racism is generally something like “all white conservatives are racist.” I want him to talk about how we can all work together to make life better for poor people of every race. That is my view of talking about racism.
We all need the love of God in our hearts and need to pray for each other. That’s the answer to all of the world’s problems. That is what will save this country. God bless the USA.
Jeanie Stephens
Rosamond
A response
Just a few quotes from one of the prolific letter writes:
“In the past few months, these food plants have all exploded or caught fire. Get rid of cows all part of the Green New Deal.”
“Do you want freedom or socialism? Republicans want freedom, Democrats want socialism. Republicans want gratitude for America. Democrats have already apologized for America.”
“All you new moms better learn to make your own baby formula. There’s several recipes on line. My mom didn’t have powdered formula when I was born. Go to the border and pretend you invading our country and you get all the formula you want for free. Truckloads full of our baby formula, for the illegals baby’s.”
My response is:
Do you really think liberals blew up the plants and started fires? If so, do you have evidence?
Conservatives feel is it is okay for the US to have broken numerous treaties with our indigenous people. In addition conservatives feel it is okay that Native American children were taken from their homes and reservations and forced to attend special schools.
Then you have the internment of over 127,000 Japanese Americans in concentration camps during WWII. Conservative believe that was just fine and dandy. Asians have always been treated unfairly. Look at the Chinese Exclusion Act and the Geary Act. It wasn’t until 1943 when Congress repealed all of the exclusion acts.
Doctors are cautioning against homemade baby formulas amid the nationwide shortage. The Food & Drug Administration reports, some babies fed homemade formula have been hospitalized for hypocalcaemia (low calcium).
True, the US government provides formula to migrant babies at the border, as required by law. The Flores Settlement Agreement, approved in 1997, requires the federal government to provide migrant children with food, water and other necessities.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
A few more
Just a thought. As the “Illegal Immigrants” are questioned by the Border security, there are a series of questions. They might add a few more.
Do you want to become an American citizen? Are you willing to be drafted into the military service? Would you fight in battle for America? Are you willing to give your life for America’s freedom?
Michael Bertell
Lancaster
Missing a key
In 2020, I purchased a 2018 Ford Eco-Sport from Diamond Ford in Lancaster, California. Customary is that the buyer is given two keys for the vehicle. I was given one key, and despite my repeated calls to the dealership and having spoken to the floor manager May 29, 2022, I was informed I was out-of-luck getting the second key.
As a senior citizen, I feel I have been taken advantage of. To get that spare key, I would have to pay out-of-pocket approximately $400.00. Although I am satisfied with the vehicle, I question the integrity of the dealership, for it is readily apparent no one is in a position to address this matter.
Billy Turner
Quartz Hill
