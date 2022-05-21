Maybe not a good idea
The “8th Annual Holocaust art contest”
Making the mistreatment of Jewish people into a children’s art contest may be an idea that was not totally thought out.
Joseph Bingham
Green Valley
Triggered
Guy Marsh recently wrote regarding the movie 2000 mules, “Yet, its shoddy scrutiny of ballot dropbox surveillance footage and cellphone data alone is enough to discredit the film.”
I guess that settles it. One less thing to worry about. Guy Marsh has spoken therefore no additional debate is necessary. Don’t bother believing your eyes when you can trust Guy Marsh to tell you what you’ve seen.
One small problem Guy, it’s all true. I too would urge people to see the movie. It’s easily accessible in many places on the net.
There is no more sacred institution in a democracy than the free, transparent, and secret election. Any credible suspicion of tampering must be debated and investigated until it is either proven wrong or verified. What is the left and in fact the rhino republican establishment so scared of?
They have blocked every attempt to audit and or investigate what took place November 3 2020. The only reason to do so is to prevent the truth from coming out.
I would also urge, especially the Trump loathing lefties to seek out and watch the movie available on line, “The Trump I Know”. Very well done, about an hour and a half long. Part of the story it tells is how the majority of President Trumps campaign staff are women. Kind of strange for a man that has been painted as a misogynist by the left.
Spend the time to check them out then give us a review here. That should be good for a laugh. I always appreciate reading the letters from triggered lefties with Trump derangement syndrome. My morning coffee is so much sweeter with the addition of liberal tears.
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
Control
I mentioned in a past letter which begs to be repeated. Who controls the press controls a free societies thinking and direction. Long gone are the days when the media just reported the news in letting the people decide.
I believe in freedom of speech and freedom of the press. I also believe the press needs to be held accountable for any disinformation reported that misinforms we the people.
For almost a decade the liberals have taken almost full and complete control of the media. The Biden administration fearing the whole truth has now came up with DHS Council of disinformation which sounds more like a communist Cuban style the “Ministry of Propaganda.” They say....you repeat a lie enough it becomes fact on the ill-informed public. Proof is seen daily on all the liberal media.
Wake up America. before its to late in Bidens complete failure on the economy, immigration, crime and inflation is all by design under the new hidden political agenda for the socialist re-start turning America into a socialist state.
Theres nothing like creating a crisis...”never letting a crisis go to waste.” Its all about bigger government and its full control over its citizens where as government not the individual knows whats best for you which goes against our guaranteed freedoms in our US Constitution, an attack on liberty.
Judy Watson of Lancaster said it best in her 5-12-22 letter “Censorship is the child of fear, the father of ignorance and the weapon of tyrants.” One should never underestimate the power of the bias media.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
