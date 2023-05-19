This is not communist China
My statement that 2-year olds don’t have the ability to understand such abstract concepts as “be all that you can be,” still stands.
Guy Marsh suggests studies that indicate they understand their sexual identity. That’s true. However, what he failed to say is at best that identity can only be described as rudimentary. In reality they are beginning to recognize is boys and girls are different and that they are one of the two; that’s it.
And many times they are only able to pick out sexual differences by visual clues (lengths of hair, make-up, dresses, pants, etc.). That’s a far cry from the type of sexual identity Marsh implies or the “education” that wokeism wants to force on our children via schools.
Also, the government, through school systems, absolutely doesn’t have the right to do as it pleases with our children and their education — especially when there are taped videos of activist teachers bragging how they either lied or never tell parents about themselves teaching their elementary children wokeism.
Marsh also asked if I were opposed to state governments stripping parents of transgender children of their parental rights without providing under what circumstances that might apply.
Generally, the only time that would be appropriate is when children are in danger in their homes, such as subjected to physically unsafe conditions or abuse.
Wokeism may or may not teach anti-bullying behavior. But, at its core, it teaches racism by indoctrinating white children they are oppressors and Black and brown children are the oppressed. In no possible way is that the function of schools.
Parental rights are sanctified and should not be arbitrarily nullified. This is not communist China.
D. Walker
Palmdale
Were they really ‘suppressed’?
John Manning: “When one part of society is debased, such as the industrialists/robber barons in the past or the ‘white supremacists’/conservatives of today, the goal is suppression of the individual right to an opinion …” I see.
So, robber barons were “debased” to suppress their “individual right to an opinion,” not because they subjected their wage slaves to near chattel slavery-like conditions. And contemporary right-wingers/reactionaries have been “suppressed” even though there are hundreds of elected reactionary politicians, several reactionary television stations, and 91% of talk radio broadcasts are reactionary.
Dr. Manning has presented the epitome of feigning persecution while perched atop the social food chain.
Manning: “The Russian Revolution of 1917 … [was] supposed to create a worldwide worker’s paradise. Instead, the inevitable police state created only misery and socioeconomic deprivation.”
As usual, John Manning ignored the 1918 military invasion of the Soviet Union by the US and nineteen other countries, and such hostility continued until 1991. As such, the USSR was compelled to curtail certain freedoms to protect its revolution, just as the Alien and Sedition Acts were enacted to protect the American Revolution.
The pernicious assertion that the USSR knew “only misery and socioeconomic deprivation” is untrue.
In their 1986 landmark study, “Capitalism, Socialism and the Physical Quality of Life,” Medical doctors Shirley Ceresto and Howard Waitzkin demonstrated that “people in socialist countries enjoy a higher level of health, education, and overall quality of life than residents of capitalist countries with similar economic development.”
Dr. Waitzkin has a standing challenge for anyone to find a study showing the positive impact of capitalist competition on health outcomes or any benefit on any economic outcome. Dr. Manning may take up that challenge, but probably not.
Manning: “Marxism doesn’t alleviate poverty; it guarantees it.”
John Manning hasn’t begun to prove it.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
