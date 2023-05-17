It’s also about having clean air
A few of our fascist ultra-far-right letter writers are not happy campers with the California Air Resources Board’s ban of diesel truck sales in 2036.
What these letter writers do not fully understand is that the ban is not all about cutting the planet’s warming emissions. It is also about improving air quality.
Exhaust from trucks, buses, trains, ships and other equipment with diesel engines contains a mixture of gases and solid particle matter. Diesel particulate matter contains hundreds of different chemicals that are harmful to human health. The highest levels of diesel PM are near ports, rail yards and freeways.
Exposure to diesel PM comes from breathing air containing diesel exhaust. Diesel exhaust has been linked to lung cancer and to health problems such as heart disease. Diesel exhaust can irritate the eyes, nose, throat and lungs, and it can cause coughs, headaches, lightheadedness, and nausea.
In addition to the toxics emitted from diesel engines, there are criteria pollutants (carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbon and volatile organic compounds) that create ground-level ozone (aka smog). Ozone is formed by complex chemical reactions in the presence of heat and sunlight and forms readily in the lower atmosphere, usually during hot summer weather.
Under the Federal Clean Air Act, California has the authority to address air pollution from cars and trucks. EPA typically sets standards for tailpipe emissions from passenger cars, trucks, and other vehicles. However, California has been granted waivers to impose its own, stricter standards.
On Jan. 1, a new rule states that any diesel vehicle weighing over 14,000 pounds with an engine built before 2010 is banned from California roads. A couple of exceptions or exemptions are for older vehicles that have had their engines replaced with 2010 engines or newer, or for vehicles that travel fewer than 1,000 miles per year.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Don’t let them run youth jails
Katherine Barger and the (Los Angeles County) Board of supervisors want to put sheriff’s deputies instead of qualified probation officers to watch juveniles jailed in our probation department.
What can possibly go wrong?
The county supervisor budget is billions short. Between $84 million to $140 million goes to lawsuits against the sheriff’s department for killing or brutality and abuses occurring against innocent citizens. Imagine what abuses would happen with youths who have been accused of violent crimes.
There are instances where sheriff’s deputies who as school resource officers have acted brutally against Black students. There are going to be more instances like these if the sheriff’s department takes over youth jail. They are incapable of being gentle or fair or just.
Eugene Hernandez
Palmdale
What’s with his Trump obsession?
Re: Letter to the editor from Ralph Brax in the May 11 edition:
Mr. Brax seems to be compulsively obsessed with former President Donald Trump. Everything from what he eats, to what he may have said about the polio vaccine in 1955 — Trump was actually nine years old at that time — to who might or might not attend his funeral when he dies.
Geez, Ralph, give it a rest; life is too short to spend that much time thinking about someone you obviously dislike so much that you create mind scenarios saying what he would or would not have done or said about a historical event from 1955 and demeaning him for eating food from McDonald’s.
What was your point? Is everyone who eats McDonald’s bad or only President Trump.?
Donna Arvesen
Llano
