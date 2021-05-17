Quiet, please
What a year makes. Last July 4th, the city of Lancaster was a war zone, literally. Powerful fireworks were set off all evening and in the early morning hours disturbing people and animals. There were no sheriff’s deputies to be seen. Maybe, they were at the soccer fields where the mayor and his city government were conducting a fireworks program not sanctioned by the county?
Palmdale, on the other hand, had no fireworks program and issued dozens of citations to people setting off fireworks in the city.
Now, after the joint meeting of the city councils, there is a plan to have a mutual fireworks display. Thanks, but no thanks, after last year. Can’t we have a little peace and quiet on the 4th? There will ceremonies throughout the cities and gatherings of families for picnics and fun. We do not need our city racked by a scene from the trenches of the First World War.
How about this year, too, the sheriff issues a warning, like he did a few years back, that if you are approached, because you are setting off fireworks, you won’t be cited, but will be arrested.
Maybe, the vision of being in a cell with a couple of drunks will get your attention. We had a peaceful evening after this warning. Let’s make this next 4th of July quiet, too please.
Michael Rives
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.