Do they want to ruin our lives?
The debt limit has or is as of this writing close to the limit and between Congress and the executive branch they must pass legislation to increase the ceiling limit. Increasing the limit will allow the government to borrow money to pay the government’s bills.
It sounds straightforward, but it is not. The Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a bill that allows raising the debt limit but require reductions to current expenses. Democrats and the Biden administration say the bill must be a clean bill with no strings. The president says the debt limit has always increased without strings and the president refuses to compromise to get the debt limit increased.
Using the tactic that “we must pass a clean debt limit bill” is bogus. Compromise needs to happen when two sides disagree about increasing the debt limit, but as of now the president says, “My way or the highway” is the only way.
Am I the only citizen who believes the Biden and Newsom administrations’ primary goal in life is to make life miserable for the common citizen?
Reader Ralph Brax is a one-trick pony, and that pony is Donald Trump, who lives in Brax’s head rent-free.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Musing about the king and concerts
I just had a dream that I witnessed Kamila Parker Bowles smashing King Charles’ kneecap with a polo mallet after discovering his onerous infidelities.
I yelled out, “Hey Kamila, if they’ll do it with you, they’ll do it to you.”
I then woke up in a cold sweat.
On April 27, I had the pleasure of seeing Iggy Pop at the Hollywood Palladium.
His band, the Stooges, are all dead, so he put together a new band called “The Losers.”
Castaways from bands Queens of the Stone Age and Guns N Roses backed him up.
Iggy just turned 76. All I can say is he made me feel like a young man of 61.
I bought the last Rainbow foil poster by Zoltron. It’s framed on my wall.
I went with a buddy I’ve known for 50 years. We witnessed history.
Concerts are great. Music and laughter are the best gifts anyone can give.
Every time I play the theme from “Thunderball,” as sung brilliantly by Tom Jones, my cat sits at attention and purrs in front of the speakers.
But when I put on “What’s New Pussycat,” he freaks in a bad way and runs from the sound.
In the words of Syd Barrett, founder of Pink Floyd, “That cat’s something I can’t explain.”
I think our weather lately has been absolutely delightful.
This is my favorite time of year, provided my allergy medication doesn’t fail.
My natural gas bill has returned to a manageable level.
Columbines, daisies, roses blooming with Co2 levels dropping, oxygen increasing, nature calling.
Birds hatching, so much to see; the Antelope Valley is alright with me.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
These things need to happen
It is long past time for:
• President Joe Biden to work with congress, get a spending/debt control under control.
• Vice President Kamala Harris to stop cackling and actually help, by doing the job she has.
• For most of the liberal press, to actually show the complete meltdown at our southern border, and demand that the Biden administration take action and enforce our immigration laws.
• Congress and the Senate to find a way to improve American lives, first, over any illegals.
• Each of us to write letters letting elected folk know that their jobs as elected folk are very temporary.
• Our Black and brown and Asian American citizens to vote with their brains instead of who gives them next to nothing. If any think the Democratic party cares for them-compare the last two-plus years, between you and any illegal … were you given a new iPhone? Or food, clothing, cash, bus tickets to where you want to go? Well were you? No you were no. Why? Because the “party” think they own your votes — forever and trying to replace you, in jobs, etc, with illegals that they know will vote for them — forever.
• States to stop all this crime, by tougher laws, prison times, etc. and refund mental health places. That’s a very big must — I don’t know the percentage of homeless who are mentally ill or drug users, but it appears to exceed 50%. This is a state problem, not a federal one, although more money placed where it is needed, not where some fool says, will help states start to resolve it.
It did not happen overnight; it’s not going away overnight.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
