Editorial cartoon, May 16, 2023

Do they want to ruin our lives?

The debt limit has or is as of this writing close to the limit and between Congress and the executive branch they must pass legislation to increase the ceiling limit. Increasing the limit will allow the government to borrow money to pay the government’s bills.

