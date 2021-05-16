‘Orange man bad’
Its been over 100 days since voters gave Trump the boot in favor of Biden.
But, what did it cost America? It’s my opinion, our nations social fabric paid the most. After reading portions of an article on a post-election panel, hosted by the USC school of communications, titled: hindsight 2016.
In which researches discussed the elections effects on relationships, politics, and society. I knew I was barking up the right tree. But, how do we mend things going forward?
Keep your shirt on. I got a plan. I thought we could take a few pages from the USC play book, and have a “hindsight2020” panel, AV style.
Think of it as AA for politics. Our purpose. To put humpty-Dumpty together again. Allow me to break the ice. The other day, While watching channel 4 news, Chuck Henry, reported that Los Angeles county moved to the yellow tier, and that some businesses have become mask free.
Collen Williams, noted that business at LAX was on a uptick, due to massive vaccine rollouts. Not to be out done, on 5/10, The focus section of the AVP, declared, we’re “turning the corner.” That’s great news people.
Fellow Californians, here’s the deal. When the feeling hits channel your inner swami and chant: U-M-M-M; Orange man bad: But, operation warp speed helped turn the corner. There. That didn’t hurt, did it?
Robert MC Gregor
Palmdale
A bit of history
So, which will you choose, a Republic or a Democracy?
Rome established a Republic with a standard of laws. These laws allowed Rome to prosper, become wealthy and the envy of the world as government left the people alone.
In the midst of plenty, the people forgot what freedom entailed; they forgot that the essence of freedom is the proper limitation of government. When governments power grows then the people’s freedom recedes.
Once the Romans dropped their guard it was the power-seeking politicians that exceeded the powers granted them in the Roman constitution. The people learned that they could elect politicians who would use government to take property from some and give it to others — they argued for the “fair-share.”
Agriculture subsidies were introduced followed by housing and welfare programs; inevitably taxes rose and controls over the private sector rose. So, the private sector could not make enough profit to stay in business and they closed their businesses and went on the public dole.
Productivity declined, shortages developed and mobs began roaming the streets demanding bread and entertainment from the government; and many were induced to trade their freedom for security.
Eventually the whole Roman system collapsed going from a Republic, to a Democracy, ending up with an oligarchy under the progression of the Caesar’s. Thus, their new democracy created an unstable form of government that gradually transitioned from limited government to the unlimited rule of a dictator.
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
Answers, please
This is in response to Mr Steve Brewer’s 8 May 21 article concerning the Arizona voter fraud.
The Arizona Republican governor and attorney general both said after the recount there was no voter fraud. Republican state Sen Paul Boyer who voted for the recount stated “it makes us look like idiots.”
Boyer added that it was “embarrassing to be a state senator at this point.”
If you remember back in 2017 the Liar in Chief appointed a commission headed by VP Pence on massive voter fraud. I would like the voter fraud supporters and Mr. Brewer to provide the outcome of that commission.
I have ask this question before and no one has responded. I wonder why? The Trump administration filed 61 voter fraud lawsuits in federal court. The cases died due to the Trump administration not providing any credible evidence of voter fraud.
Many of the federal judges reviewing the cases were appointed by Trump. I’m looking forward to hearing from the Liar in Chief supporters.
William A. Collins III
Rosamond
What’s the hold-up?
I wonder what has to happen before something gets fixed on the East side of Lancaster.
On April 2, I noticed wires down on 25th East and Avenue I. I called 911. The Sheriff’s Department came out and said that even though they were not live wires, they were dangerous. Caution tapes were put up and calls were made.
On April 17, wires were still down. I called and was told to call Spectrum. I did. They said they would get someone out there to fix it.
May 2, wires are still down. I called Edison and was told they would be fixed. It is now May 10 and no one has fixed them. The wires are still down.
What are they waiting for?
Kim Kelly
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.