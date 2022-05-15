Tired of whining
Teddy Roosevelt once said, “Complaining about a problem without posing a solution is called whining.”
What a prescient observation when we see today’s Trump controlled Republican party rolling out a lengthy list of complaints without a single realistic suggestion for solving them.
Apparently, developing a coherent set of policies regarding services, security, relations with our allies and adversaries and fiscal issues is just too damned hard. Plus, the MAGA base might not like the direction such policy positions take and thereby withhold their votes.
Shallow people stand back and throw rocks at what others have built. Republicans have become little more than chronic obstructionists, even resorting to wild conspiracy theories when all else fails.
Donald Trump proclaimed when running for president in 2016 that under his leadership we would “get tired of winning.” Instead we are getting tired of whining!
Jarold Wright
Santa Rosa
Like it or not
A couple of weeks ago, The President, hoping to reverse his tanking poll numbers. Described the Maga crowd as extremist.
As a Maga Democrat, I got to say: nice try MR. President. Apparently, I’m not the only one that shares that outlook. According to the daily mail, the Presidents numbers are underwater in 40 states. And get this. Newsweek.com reports that the Chinese government thinks Biden is a “laughingstock.”
On the domestic front. Bill O’Reilly, of no spin news, reported that; like him or hate him, inflation remained at 1.4 % during Trumps term in office.
Under Biden, inflation climbed to 8.5%. Under Trump America was energy independent. Due to Bidens war on oil, America is energy dependent.
Which brings me to cancel culture. Cancel it. I like American history. good or bad. What happens if future idiots say, civil war? there was a civil war? Ever think of that?
Anyway, let’s talk religion. About a week ago, cancel culture disrupted Mass at our lady of Angels. As a catholic, I consider that pearl harbor. According to Fox news, the pro-abortion group, ruth sent us, that disrupted Mass, is supported by Maxine Waters.
Finally, I’d like to add a personal touch. I served ten years in the US Army to preserve American democracy. Translation. Lay off Mr. and Mrs. Brax. Capeesh. As President Reagan once said; our very unity has been strengthened by our pluralism. Of course, I paraphrased.
So, let me be clear. Like it or not, were all MAGA, baby...
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
Money, money, money
As a citizen who has spoken before the Hospital Board of AV Hospital (aka AV Medical Center) for the past ten years and a member of the Board of Directors of the hospital, I strongly urge my fellow citizens to vote no on Measure H on the June 7th ballot.
AV Hospital does not need to be torn down and replaced with a multi-storied facility. There are buildings on the campus that do not need to be retrofitted and replaced.
The ones that have been judged to be in need of replacement can be replaced one at a time. This was the plan years ago before the current administration took over.
If you notice the final cost of the bonds, principal and interest, it will be almost 800 million dollars. The hospital owes 150 million now. That comes to 1 billion dollars in debt.
The homeowners and property owners will be paying for this forever like we are paying for the Sanitation Bonds.
We will never be able to pay back the money. In the meantime, the bondholders will own the hospital and can dictate to us.
The citizens of the AV did not have input in the design of the hospital.
It was designed by a firm and put out during the last attempt to pass a bond measure. This design is not prudent for an earthquake prone environment.
The bottom line is that the rich and the powerful will get 8% tax exempt interest on the bonds for the next 30 years and maybe forever.
You and I will pay forever. This new hospital is not about healthcare. It is about money, money, money.
Michael Rives
Lancaster
Can’t wait
The person who leaked this should be found and prosecuted as a traitor under the pre 1950 penalty for treasonous acts, which was death by firing squad.
The way the liberal press is firing up the people and the WH not condemning but approving the disturbing of the peace in a residential area, which is against the law, will escalate into bloodshed before the November election.
This will be the direct results of the traitor who leaked the opinion to the press. The liberal media has totally misrepresented the opinion and will have to share the blame for the violence that has already started.
Jean, Mr Marsh’s last reply to your column is a perfect example of his putting his words in your column that makes you appear to be racist. That is despicable. Can’t wait for his column about Ms Watson’s post 5-12-22.
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
Doesn’t like ‘bad’ news
Regarding today’s May 12, 2022 headline about a child molester being charged with robbery and murder, you have my permission to reprint the attached which was submitted to the AVP in 2015.
I visited Palmdale for the first time in the late 1980’s. Back then, Ave S and 47th street was a four way stop sign. We admired a rural cafe on the northwest corner of Ave S and 47th and with a horse tied up out front. I purchased a copy of your newspaper back then. If I remember correctly the front page photo was of a utility worker getting a cat down from a telephone pole. I turned to my wife and said this is the kind of community we should be living in. Over the past few days, the AVP front page photos included a man who murdered his mother and a couple that murdered their child. It appears to me that the AVP has embraced the old and tired concept of “if it bleeds it leads.” In my opinion, you have lost subscribers (me included) and daily sales with this approach. I suggest you start a new section and label it “Murder and Mayhem” and put all related news items in that section of the paper. This will enable readers who are so inclined to either savor its contents or ignore it. These Murder and Mayhem articles have historically be distributed throughout all sections of the AVP except maybe the classified.
William Jacobs
Palmdale
Lead by example
I hope this is a sign of peak “wokeness” but it’s probably just more stupidity from the left. Earlier this week the Washington Post ran a column entitled “George Washington University Needs a New Name”. Why is that?
Because George Washington was an alleged racist from over 230 years ago. Something which had apparently just come to this columnist’s attention.
The Washington Post opinion was written by Caleb Francois without even the slightest bit of irony. I had to read it myself to see if it was true or just something President Biden’s “Ministry of Truth” managed to miss.
Well, it’s true. A newspaper which has the motto, “Democracy Dies in Darkness”, (itself highly ironic), must have had the entire editorial board sitting in a dark room pretending to actually review the next day’s newspaper.
Only an abject lack of self-awareness and a complete lack of ironic sensibilities explains The Washington Post calling for George Washington University to change its name. What’s next?
All the schools, streets and parks across the country named for Old George? The State of Washington? Washington, D.C.? Maybe the Washington Post should rename itself and lead by example!
Matthew Ditzhazy
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.