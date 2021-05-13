Too late for April Fools
Even when you’re right, you’re wrong.
Having read the front page (top of the fold) AVP article, Lancaster drug arrest spurs protest, to say the least I am appalled.
This story belongs in one of Bill Warford’s “outrageous” articles. The deputy arrested a suspected drug dealer, who was armed — he (the deputy) did not use excessive force and he did not shoot the suspect.
However, there were protests calling for the deputy to be fired and the police contracts in Palmdale and Lancaster be cancelled. Also, a Pastor and local activist, stated it was reminiscent of George Floyd.
The deputy who did his job, is now under investigation for using tactics that were not taught by LASD.
So, let me get this straight, we are going to investigate this deputy for doing his job, the way BLM wants it done, maybe even better. Wait, I get it, it is a late April Fools joke. Or, I hope it is.
Bill Bryan
Leona Valley
Annual torment
For all the good it will do, this letter is a simple, and probably futile, plea for sanity and compassion this year as the illegal firework season fast approaches. I know my words won’t make any difference. Nothing ever does.
If you’re one of those with a penchant for fireworks, please think about how you’re hurting those around you and please consider refraining and choosing a safer, and quieter, way to have fun.
To everyone else, please report any illegal fireworks that you see or hear. Give addresses if possible. You can report anonymously.
May the deity of your choice be with you as we enter our annual torment. I’m sure we’re all in for another wild ride.
Greg Quillan
Lancaster
Verify the signatures
California verified all of the signatures in the recall of Gov. Newsom. All states should do the same when electing the president.
Alicia Avila
Lancaster
Complete bias
Columnist Thomas Elias wrote a piece three weeks ago about the Great California Exodus Myth. A week later it was revealed that California’s population dropped for the first time in its history and California also for the first, lost a congressional seat.
Elias’s column was what a friend of mine likes to call “a swing and a miss.”
His latest column was comparing Florida’s pandemic response to California’s. He noted that Florida’s death rate was slightly higher than California’s but admitted the fact that Florida’s medium age is 5 1/2 years older than California’s. Taking that into consideration, to me, puts Florida’s and California’s rates per capita at almost identical numbers.
Florida never shut down their state while California totally shut down our state. Omitting the difference in age of its residents between the two states to me shows a complete bias.
Biff Baker
Antelope Acres
Headed in the right direction
Joe Biden wasn’t my first, second or third choice during the Democratic campaign for the nomination.
I was always a little apprehensive listening to his speeches. He has managed a lifelong stutter very well but one little stammer and the rightwing goes nuts about it.
But, when I listened to his quasi-State of the Union speech, the apprehension vanished, and I was impressed. Best speech I’ve heard in a long time. He was low key, intimate, conversational, clear and articulate with no bombast or soaring rhetoric. I loved it. It’s exactly what we need right here, right now.
The angst the Republicans are going through as President Biden goes about restoring the economy and putting the pandemic behind us with smart actions reminds me of Japan’s Emperor Hirohito right after the Pearl Harbor attack.
To paraphrase him, “The Republicans have awakened a sleeping giant and filled him with a terrible resolve.” They called him “Sleepy Joe” and they are running scared and their party is coming apart. “Sleepy Joe” doesn’t get sidelined with their obstruction and catcalls and keeps his focus. They don’t know what to do about it other than suppress votes in the “orange” states and cancel Rep. Liz Cheney for telling the truth. They don’t like that.
The country’s future needs Democrats in charge. Historically, they’ve outperformed Republicans during our lifetimes. The Republicans can’t govern let alone move the country forward what with voter suppression, their 2nd Amendment issues, tax cuts and the attendant increase of the debt, extremism, and extraordinary corruption. See Rudolph Giuliani and AG Bill Bar under “criminal liability.”
We are headed in the right direction now.
Bill Pappas
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.