What’s the point?
Since the beginning of the 20th century, most developed countries have build their economies on cars and gasoline engines.
When I first came to California, gasoline was 35 cents and gas wars were common. Cars in the 70s got 12-15 mpg.
Today it’s all about the switch to electric cars. Several car companies have announced that in about 10 years, gasoline powered cars will be out and electric cars will be in. GM, Volvo, and Volkswagen all said they will end internal combustion cars by 2030. There are some issues with this.
First, several big mega gas stations have been built here and more have been planned or announced. Costco and Sam’s Club sell the equivalent of four tanker trucks of gas each day. What happens to these business’s?
Second, charging electric cars will be tough on our electrical grid. The governor wants all electric cars by 2030. Where’s he going to get the electricity? Lots of brownouts?
The auto industry is more than cars. It’s trucks, rec. vehicles, farm equipment its lots of support industry too. What happens to those industries and jobs?
While I agree that electric is the way of the future, the upheaval and change to our lives is, I suspect, going to be far greater than we expect. Charging stations at homes will be expensive but they need to be everywhere or we’ll need lots of very long extensions cords. Replacement battery’s probably will be available but also very pricey.
The environment needs to be rid of gasoline cars and trucks but everywhere on earth not just in the USA. The developing countries have no plan to curb emissions and our policies can’t just have us go it alone. What’s the point?
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Not good enough
President Biden’s $2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill which only dedicates $621 billion in “real” infrastructure. Wants to give Amtrak $80 Billion to improve Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor and expand service across America. By the way Biden’s son Hunter sat on Amtrak Board for 5 years, it’s nice to be the son of a government official.
I ask why doesn’t our Valley’s two representatives Congressman McCarthy and Garcia lobby so we have funding for a route from LA-SCV-AV-Bakersfield so we in AV and most of California could take a trip by train finally from San Diego to Sacramento/SF. We could put the noisy/congestion AV train tracks in a trench under our surface streets.
These two reps. have done little for AV in my opinion. Littlerock Dam and our National Park Gate is still closed, still no air-service, still have slow Metrolink, bottlenecks on 14 Freeway, 50,000 commuters suffering, poor healthcare. Then we find out that McCarthy rents a room in D.C. from a lobbying consultant who works for big tech. It might be time to change leadership in AV for D.C.
There is a $35 billion water infrastructure bill that was just sent to the House from the Senate. Where is our bacon for our local projects?
It’s time our representatives start thinking clearer and have a strategy for us to improve our lives and solve some local problems or it’s time to change them. In AV we keep “over and over again for years now” lose out on government bill funding opportunities, because of lazy, not smart, no local strategy plan, lack of vision and party politics leadership. We deserve better in AV. Let us all put them on a “18-month notice” to fight for AV or lose their jobs because their best has not been good enough for our Valley.
Jason Zink
Palmdale
Continued focus
I am glad to see that Congressman Mike Garcia is taking the “grow house” issue seriously.
Ever since his April 8 meeting in Pearblossom with the Rural Town Councils and local citizens, he has shown his grasp of the severity of the problem.
That day he joined the LA Sheriff’s Dept detectives on a helicopter flight over the affected areas from Edwards Air Force base south to the Aqueduct in Pearblossom. And he quickly shared his amazement on how widespread the problem of growhouses is, growing millions upon millions of dollars’ worth of illegal marijuana for the domestic and international market. This has been a problem in the past, but the sharp uptick in activity is due to many factors.
He spent over an hour explaining what his federal office can do to stem the illegal activities, which he explained would be to direct more funds to the Federal DEA which funds our local police task forces. Such a task force already exists, it just needs more funds and personnel to do a better job.
Thanks again for the Rural Town Councils, the Acton Town Council, and the various official deputies and representatives for the Congressman who took part and assisted in the community presentation. This was not a one shot deal, as Congressman Garcia is continuing his focus on the problem.
Carlo Basail
Agua Dulce
