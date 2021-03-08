According to the ‘facts...’
Why is it so many are still obsessed with President Trump? Two letters in one day filled with hand ringing hatred for a man that no longer even holds office. Your guy is president now let’s talk about him.
I would think most adults know that anytime a letter begins with “all the polls indicate” you just lost the debate. Polls are inaccurate and “all the polls” don’t even exist.
If you want to tally all the COVID-19 deaths so far and attribute them to a leader, President Trump was in office for the entire year of 2020 and we suffered 318,000 deaths with COVID-19 about 817 per day. President Biden has been in office for just 6 weeks and we are up to over 508,000.
Joe Biden has killed 190,000 people since taking office, an average of 4,634 per day. President Biden is obviously and accurately a much more prolific killer than President Trump.
For the record the CDC figures indicate more like 30,500 may have died from COVID-19 the rest are inflated numbers for many reasons.
Guy Marsh, once again I must correct your inaccuracies. No Capitol police members were killed on Jan 6. Take 10 seconds and do some research. Officer Brian Sicknick died the day after the incident. It was wrongly reported that he physically engaged with protestors during the insurrection at the Capitol. Wrongly reported that he was struck in the head with a fire extinguisher. It is now reported he suffered no blunt force trauma.
Two other officers later committed suicide and you want to blame Trump supporters? None of you are helping your cause by making stuff up. It’s far too easy to fact check things now.
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
Blaming the wrong people
After reading the article regarding the “coalition to canal the LASD” contract, they fail to state a few details. One: they fail to reference where they got the figures for the use of force and the “unwarranted stops.”
Are they made up or and estimated? Traffic stops are necessary to enforce traffic laws, which saves lives and at times, it is discovered that a person in the vehicle just committed a major crime.
Two: They failed to state what agency would replace the LASD. We must have law enforcement, the bad people won’t just magically become good citizens, just because a law enforcement agency disappears. To start a new agency would cost millions. Money that could be used for helping the homeless and mentally ill.
Three: The so called “law enforcement violence” most always begins from the person being detained/arrested. The coalition is blaming the wrong people. Maybe they need to spent time to educate people on how to act when being detained. If everyone co-operated, then the use of force would drop to zero.
The “coalition” wants to blame everything on law enforcement (LASD) and nothing on the people that are causing the real problems. Law enforcement is a tough job, which probably none of the “coalition” has been involved in. Maybe when the civilian ride- along program starts up again, they should spend a shift to see what its like to be a patrol deputy.
Russell Stover
Palmdale
Cancel the contract
As a teacher, I support the movement to cancel the AVUHSD contract with the AVUHSD Sheriff Department. Even a good cop sends the wrong message to our students.
A case study conducted in Texas revealed that the placement of police at Texas schools led to a decline in both high school graduation rates and college enrollment rates.
Another study in New York found that black male students saw a decline in their test scores in the years after school resource officers were placed at their school. This data suggests that the academic achievement gap, which we educators all work so hard to close, is actually being maintained and even widened by the presence of law enforcement on campus.
The constant presence of uniformed law enforcement in the front office and squad cars in the parking lot is telling our marginalized students that educators see them as problems and as threats, rather than as scholars and world-changers. Such messaging, even at the subconscious level, can be devastating to the motivation and drive of our students. They deserve better.
James Tilton
Lancaster
Grow up
Dr. Seuss books? Really? These books have been on the shelf since 1937.
I’ve read them to my kids, grandkids and great grandkids. They’re reading skills are more advanced because of the fun way, and crazy pictures, sparking their interest to learn. Who? may I ask, are these Cancel Cultural offended people?
Dr. Seuss, who they deem a racist despite the fact that his books were undoubtedly woke for their time was about as anti racist as you get and he was a liberal. I practically have these books memorized from reading to three generations. Never once did I ever see anything offensive. Must be some very unhappy, unstable, unbalanced, miserable people out there if all they have to do is find fault with everything.
They absolutely take the joy out of life. People like this want everyone to be as miserable as they are. When you start attacking The Muppets, Mr. Potato Head, now Dr. Seuss, you prove to be very shallow minded. Do you realize we’re living in a world today where a plastic Potato Head’s gender is even a topic? And to think Trump took down ISIS and Biden took down, The Muppets, Mr. Potato Head and now Dr. Seuss. What a legacy to be remembered by.
Why do we cater to a few people, and ignore the majority. If the few don’t like the books then don’t buy them. Problems solved. Instead we’re cancelling everything we grew up with. Just let the few, be offended and go on with our lives. Life isn’t easy, and it’s even more difficult when you’re stupid. Get a life, do something productive and desensitize yourself, in other words, grow up.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
