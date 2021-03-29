Shameful
Regarding the letter from Ron Belleville. My first thought was that doesn’t sound like Franklin Graham. So I went online and looked it up.
After reading about it, I have come to the conclusion that Mr. Belleville’s letter was his interpretation of what he thought Rev. Graham said. Mr. Belleville should have made it clear that it was his interpretation and not the actual words of Rev. Graham.
On the issue of people being mistreated because of their race, why is nothing said about Native Americans? They suffer from higher unemployment, lower average income, more health issues, and more discrimination than anyone in United States of America. Why do we never hear about this in media? This is shameful.
Jeanie Stephens
Rosamond
Gun control
Due to several recent mass shootings, liberals again call for “gun control,” which is coded language for the eventual confiscation of firearms.
While mass shootings are horrendous, they constitute a tiny fraction of deaths by firearms. Indeed, two-thirds of gun-related deaths in the U.S. are suicides. The lack of meaningful employment, quality housing, healthcare, and education are significant factors in such deaths.
The outstanding one-third are homicides. The majority of gun-related murder victims are fifteen to thirty-four years of age, with two-thirds of them being black.
That is of little wonder since the moribund capitalist system offers little more than crushing poverty, alienation, and institutionalized racism to most people of color.
Rather than a “lack” of gun laws, the wholly antisocial capitalist system is the root cause of gun-related violence.
By fixating on tactical rifles and high-capacity magazines’ banishment, typically pro-capitalist liberal politicians divert workers’ attention away from gun violence’s socioeconomic causes, i.e., racism. As Malcolm X observed, “you cannot have capitalism without racism.”
In the end, gun control is a class issue. Opinion polls show extensive support for various gun control proposals, universal background checks being an example. However, who is controlling whose access to guns?
Due to ever-worsening living standards in the U.S., many workers — particularly younger workers have gravitated to the left, which is frightening to the capitalist class. As a result, the final intent is to disarm workers and strengthen the capitalist state’s chokehold respecting firearms possession.
“Under no pretext should arms and ammunition be surrendered; any attempt to disarm the workers must be frustrated, by force if necessary.” — Dr. Karl Marx.
In any event, politicians, such as Charles Schumer, peddle the reactionary perspective of addressing symptoms while ignoring the disease because never will they question the capitalist system.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Great job
I got my first vaccine shot at the fair grounds this week. I truly appreciated the organized and short wait. Everyone was so helpful and kind. Thanks to all the staff for a great job!
Victoria Picard
Rosamond
Some thoughts
I see that the Obiden administrations self inflicted border crisis is taking away from their plan to inflict more pain on the American citizens. You know raise taxes, dependence on foreign oil, green deal, segregation, propping up union retirement funds and bailing out badly run blue states.
Let see it took 6 years to build 1912 miles of railroad in the 1860s and we can’t build 119 miles of railroad in 6 years today. Transcontinental railroad cost an estimated 60 million dollars. High speed rail has spent over 60 billion so far.
So why is the cancel culture only going after conservatives when they have so many skeletons in their own closets.
You know women accusing Obiden of sexual misconduct, Willey Browns mistresses great aunt owning slaves according to her father the professor, Aunt Nancy’s fathers investigation of racketeering by the Kennedy administration and governor nonsense affiliation with the Getty’s and Brown’s family.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Looking better
Thanks for cleaning up our city. I want to thank whomever cleaned the field by 75th Street West and Ave. M.
I went there today to see by chance if any poppies were blooming and most of the nasty trash was gone. It made my day and my dog loved it too. I picked up some trash on my walk including my dogs #2. The bad news is the polluters are back and they dumped more boxes of butane cans.
Brian Siciliano
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.