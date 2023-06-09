Editorial cartoon, June 9, 2023

What about ‘no name-calling’?

I found it ironic that right underneath Skip Thacker’s letter printed on June 2 was the information box pertaining to the requirements for submitting a Letter to the Editor. The last requirement states “no name-calling or profanity,” yet Skip’s letter twice refers to Gov. (Gavin) Newsom as Gov. Stupid and also calls him a “moron.” He also refers to “far left morons.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.