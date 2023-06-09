What about ‘no name-calling’?
I found it ironic that right underneath Skip Thacker’s letter printed on June 2 was the information box pertaining to the requirements for submitting a Letter to the Editor. The last requirement states “no name-calling or profanity,” yet Skip’s letter twice refers to Gov. (Gavin) Newsom as Gov. Stupid and also calls him a “moron.” He also refers to “far left morons.”
Steve Brewer, in his rambling letters, refers to Vice President Kamala Harris as “Chuckles” and Newsom as “Gov. Nonsense” if I recall correctly.
So, I am assuming that the “no name-calling” only refers to fellow letter writers but politicians are fair game? Again, it seems Skip’s letter placement just triggered the irony, but we know how name-calling lessens the validity of the opinion being expressed.
Climate change is there to be seen
It is so encouraging that the kids have understood that the climate change can have devastating affects for the future of Mother Earth. But it happens that this is the exact opposite from what Mr. Stephen Moore believes, as I read in “Schools: Stop scaring our children to death.” The ongoing climate change is out there to see it — if you want to see it, of course.
In Mr. Moore’s opinion — I have to admit he has a good writing style — for the kids today, the greatest threat isn’t China’s aggression, isn’t the drug-abuse problem, isn’t the failed schools or the corrupt government, isn’t the $32 trillion national debt, etc. But for the kids, the biggest problem, according to his opinion, is global warming and climate change.
It is true that “the climate has been changing for as long as the planet has existed” as he writes, but in recent decades the change has been accelerated. This is what causes the problem. There is plastic and pollution everywhere. He writes “Our school kids are being terrorized with misinformation.” I don’t think this is true, the school kids on the other side sense the importance of protecting the environment more than the adults.
Why do I say this? All people need, in my humble opinion, to start thinking that nature and our relationship to the environment brought us to the point we are today. People in the past — who had curiosity similar to the one that only kids do — saw that, every human being, draws strength and hope from various nonhuman animals he observed, and saw that: the ants teach, the rats laughing and love to be tickled, grieving elephants, dogs have vocabularies, whales have accents, blue jays and honeybees plan ahead, cats love playing, squirrels adopt orphans, chimps grieve, the sheep don’t forget a face, crows improvise tools, etc.
Also, these small observations offer a semantic and amorphous glimpse of where our abilities come from. Observations which are so close to all kids.
If we continue like we live today, and not changing anything in the way we live, the kids will not inherit the Earth, but will inherit a “fiery hell.”
Paying attention to who is writing
I have had a subscription to the Antelope Valley Press for almost 40 years. Until recently Letter to the Editor (Letters From Readers) was one of my favorite reads. I don’t pay attention to all of the letters anymore. I now look to see who the authors are and I don’t read the ones who write the same ol’ BS day after day.
I am a bit delayed in my response here but thank you, Gary Hansen, for your letter in the June 1 edition (“Just tell us your opinion”). It was spot on.
