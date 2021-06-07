Stop building
The United States has 3 million miles of oil and gas pipelines. Colonial pipe line is 5,500 miles long. Alaska pipe line is 800.3 miles long. Keystone pip line (planned) is 1,179 Miles. California’s entire western edge touches 840 miles of water.
Instead of pet projects and a high speed train to nowhere push your governmental leaders to pipe water to this drought stricken state. Seek methods such as our ships and submarines make drinking water at sea).
Stop building in California unless there is sufficient life essentials such as water to support said growth.
Gayle Failla
Lancaster
Roundabouts
Roundabouts in our city, one small city in America has over 100 roundabouts and their accident rates were cut in half.
In intersections with stop lights, you may sit all by yourself, no cars coming from any direction and there you sit. In the event of a car crash at an intersection you have the dangers of a T-Bone with major injuries. In a roundabout, even one with multi lanes you might have an accident, but it might be a fender bender and not worry about a major injury when T-boned. See the video about roundabouts. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QQ0pnCx76Nk
Gene Sannes
Lancaster
Wake up
Mr. White wrote a letter that was published in the AV Press on June 4, 2001.
He said, “It is no doubt that letters that cuss and call names are from white conservatives.” First, I consider that statement to be very “racist.” Second, I have read some very vile letters from Democrats. Third, your letter published on the 4th appeared to encourage division between the Democrats and Republicans.
Our goal should be to unite America, in political parties and races. I have had dreams of America being taken over by another country. Others have told me they had the same dreams. United we stand, divided we fall. Wake up America before it is too late.
Jeanie Stephens
Rosamond
Fireworks
The June 3 headline ruined the start of my day. I was saddened, sickened, and sorry to read that fireworks sales have again been approved in Palmdale. The insanity will never stop, thanks to this additional encouragement to purchase fireworks — legal and illegal.
Our lives of us and our animals are again (still) going to be disrupted because of those who have no respect for others. The damage and destruction done is incalculable to everyone forced to endure what inconsiderate people think is fun with hazardous fireworks.
Kay Hopkins
Palmdale
Supporting America
I’d been reading opinions and writing letters to this newspaper for years and today’s letter from Vincent White is by far the most incredible letter that he has penned.
I did not know that by reading a letter one can tell the race of the writer. Never have I read such tripe about opinion writing. Never, never, never.
Ms. Garcia has, as far as I am concerned, done a good job as editor. Some of my letters she prints others, no. I accept that.
But to characterize writers as he did is nothing more than a racist rant gone amok. His broad generalizations about those he does not agree with is ridiculous and as from most liberals or democrats, he cannot or will not support the failed actions or programs of those he supports.
Mr White, believe it or not some whites are not racist. Also, believe it or not, some blacks are racist. But the more you talk about it and the more you push the issue, the worst the situation is. Black movie personality, Morgan Freeman supports this. George Washington Carver understood that some blacks make a living off pushing the racism card.
I am a republican but I am not a blind follower of Trump. I disagree with Biden’s who is, in my opinion a racist and a sexist. I cannot understand our governor to set up a commission to decide slavery reparations for something that happened 150 ago and was supported at that time by the democrats.
What about the Irish slaves? Why do democrats want to financially support illegal immigrants while the country is over run with citizens who are hungry or who are homeless?
As a conservative and a citizen, I support America and will support the government if it deserve it.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
