English is great
If you have a problem of telling the difference between Burro and Burrow, you would not know your butt from a hole in the ground. Author unknown, as should be this writer, as it may offend some, and violate unsigned letters rule, then not be published, so why even send it in, and even if not published, maybe the editor got a smile from it, but then aint English great?
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Try Fox News
Biden got within 50 miles of the southern border Monday. But, that’s closer than Kamala has been, and she is the border Czar.
After reading the retired professor’s letter last Sunday in the opinion page, I was wondering if he saw the political cartoons the following Monday and Tuesday on that page. The Prof should quit watching the liberal news channels and try Fox.
Andrew Anderson
Lancaster
Add it on
A June 2 article in the AV Press states “(Lancaster) City may boost solid waste removal fee”. This being mandated by the once great State of California. It amounts to customers having to pay $450 per year for service and it may possibly be added to the tax roll — meaning instead of paying Waste Management directly, Los Angeles county will add the charge to your annual property tax bill.
What is not being said is how much this increase is relative to what we are paying now. Reflecting on my current and past Waste Management bills, this proposed increase will amount to a cost increase of (only) 44%. This amidst the onslaught of record breaking inflation we are currently enjoying.
It may be that the State has found a rather creative method of addressing the emission of gases produced by natural decay or digestion… keep raising the cost of living until everyone is driven out of the state. When people leave, so will the pollution.
What next you say? How about a tax on passing gas too? Fine, just add that to the tax roll as well.
Fred Laven
Lancaster
‘Top cop’
Watching the many Rob Bonta political ads running recently, it dawned on me that CA’s “Top Cop” political platform really has nothing to do with the rampant crime in our state.
His clearly activist agenda doesn’t mention any task-force level to help stop smash and grab robberies or eradication of corporate level illegal marijuana grows which it seems our own AV is now famous for.
Instead he’s saying, if you voted for Trump he ain’t got your back. His other main talking point is fighting for a woman’s right to choose. Is that really the job of the top law-enforcement official in the state? If the legislature voted tomorrow to ban abortions his job would be to enforce that law or any law enacted and on the books (unlike Gascon) I do find it amusing how at the end of the commercial he presents this tough-guy, I’m the new sherrif in town image when his actual legacy will be his investigating his fellow law-enforcers.
Jeffrey Cushanick
Quartz Hill
