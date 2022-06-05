Water and power
Ca. has $ 100 billion surplus money, don’t know how or if they will spend it on us tax payers. We need water spend it to fix the problem. Sacramento Delta water going out into ocean.
Build the large pipes with pumps to divert the water into Ca aqua river to send water to Southern Ca. Several Ca. governors have talked about this but it never gets done. Also I heard that all of the run off water that goes into the “ L.A. river “ and runs out to sea if recovered would be enough to supply L.A. area.
How many people will comply with only watering lawns 2 times a week for not more than 10 minutes. I also want to see the cities, business, and apartment buildings stopping wasting water. What about our rich politicians with big properties and large lawns will they cut back and let their beautiful landscapes die ??
Well here we are $6 + gas prices. I saw some priced at $8 in L.A. Government wants the high price so people will by electric cars. How are all of you electric car owners going to charge them when we already have power shortages especially in summer with all of the air conditioners going? Buy a hybrid car (gas/battery) as they charge your battery while driving.
Keith Brooker
Palmdale
‘Civic duty’
I went to serve jury duty this morning at the Lancaster Calif Antelope Valley courthouse on Ave M.
When I arrived there was a large sign on the window facing the parking lot stating mask wearing as voluntary. Paperwork taped next to the entrance (only 1 entrance open) there was the ordenance from 2021 (second part ending in GEN023-00) stating anyone entering the courthouse must wear a mask.
My estimate is about 2/3rds of those waiting in line were maskless. The only employee I saw wearing a mask was a female security guard running the metal detector.
I was asked to take a small screw driver I keep in my bag back to my vehicle.
I don’t know anyone who has died from a 3inch screw driver.
I have a list of people who have died from covid.
Including those they left behind with long term covid.
I’m old and know how to get out of jury duty. If that had been my goal. But that requires me getting to a court room. Until that time, Myself/AV jurors will be exposed to a forced air system with more than half of the courthouse population not wearing masks.
No covid protocols of any being enforced. One can only imagine that any extra disinfecting or cleaning has also been sidelined. That makes the air possibly deadly. And I’m being asked to sit in it.
Adds a whole new dimension to the term “civic duty.”
M. L. Feller
Lancaster
We are failing
As a civilized society we are failing. We have way too many differences that we cannot agree on how to resolve. All you need to do is look at some of the major issues facing the nation: Sensible gun control, abortion rights, voting rights, immigrant reform, public medical health insurance, student loan forgiveness, affordable child-care assistance, and climate change.
Neither, the conservatives or liberals can come together on these issues. Following are some interesting facts and statistics:
More than half of Americans want stricter gun laws. This includes 83 percent of gun owners who support expanded background checks on the sales of all firearms, including 72 percent of all NRA members.
Sixty percent of Americans say abortion should be legal in all or most cases.
Eighty percent of Americans support voter ID rules. However, fewer are worried about voter fraud.
Seventy one percent of Americans feel voting should be easier and not harder and that voting should be as easy and accessible as possible.
There are over 10.4 million undocumented immigrants working and living in America. Over fifty percent are considered essential workers who work in health care, agricultural workers, delivery drivers, and grocery clerk who help kept the country afloat during the pandemic.
Undocumented immigrants pay almost 80 billion dollars in federal taxes and another 41 billion in state and local taxes.
Sixty-eight percent of Americans would support a public health insurance option.
More than sixty-four percent of Americans support some student loan debt forgiveness.
Sixty percent of Americans favor a stronger government role in helping families with reliable and affordable child-care. Seventy percent of Americans support increased congressional funding for child-care and early childhood education.
Sixty percent of Americans believe human activity is responsible for global warming.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Go ahead, Google it
Another school shooting and it is time for politicians to grandstand against guns. They refer to the AR-15 as a “Assault Weapon” and a “Weapon of War” both of which are wrong. =List one military, you know the guys and gals who go to war, which uses the semi-automatic AR-15? One would think if it were a weapon of war, it would be used in war. Google “what type of weapon is used more often in mass shootings, handguns or AR-15’s”. The answer is handguns.
For a brief period over the week end I thought maybe we can get some legislation that will better regulate these weapons but then Biden says we must ban 9MM handguns because these high caliber, high power, popular handguns are a problem with no mention of how many mass shootings they have been use in. The only gun control legislation that stands a chance of passing is those that regulate not ban.
I have supplied a Google reference for assault rifle ttps://www.britannica.com/technology/assault-rifle: “Assault rifle, military firearm that is chambered for ammunition of reduced size or propellant charge and that has the capacity to switch between semiautomatic and fully automatic fire”.
Note the AR-15 is not a military firearm nor can it switch between semiautomatic and fully automatic. The makers of air soft guns better hope Biden do not find out about them.
President Biden said we need “Common Sense” gun laws – has there been a more ambiguous statement?
Why is the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) even considering limits that would prevent new customers from putting solar on their homes? My guess is because they are in the pocket of SCE, PG&E, and San Diego Gas and Electric. Gov. Newsom needs to put his big boy pants on and replace the entire CPUC.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Save the Joshuas
Mark your calenders for June 15th, 8:30 am. On this fateful day, the CA Fish and Game commission will vote on whether to list the Western Joshua tree under CESA (CA Environmental Species Act).
If voted no, they will be developed wild west style with no mitigation except for possibly planting one in a gas station or fast food joint.
Only smaller patches with no ecological continuity will remain but with habitat loss. Human life depends on millions of these ecosystems. Our growth and development is a bigger threat to the WJT than climate change.
Please write letters to CA DFG Commision urging a YES vote! Yes to CESA for our beloved WJT. Thank you.
WJT says yes to CESA.
Lisa Craft
Palmdale
Share the knowledge
America has become a nation of experts, experts in every field who study data and analyze statistics on man made problems never finding real preventive or proven solutions. We have put a man on the moon and next is Mars and beyond while ignoring earths man made social problems.
Could mans technology be mans down fall in trying to answer all of mans problems therefore denying the existence of God. One can only gauge our technological advances in the last 25 years and compare them to mans inhuman violent treatment towards our fellow man and draw a comparison.
Children are very impersonate I believe part of the problem is children of today are being indoctrinated exposed and stripped of their innocence at such a young age by in Hollywood, athletics, liberal politicians, teachers with their personal beliefs. Parents mainly fathers need to take charge of their children on what they are being taught outside of the home and in public schools.
Im sure many adults and parents my age have noticed the out of control culture of today of 10-20 years ago. Many say “change is good” call me old fashion I say not rightly so. Children need time to mature as they age in their own time not societies exhilarated pace with out morals limits or rules.
I am a strong believer in parental rights and with it parental responsibilities. For those who disagree I bet most are non parents I ask....who’s children are they any way. Im reminded.....knowledge serves no one if one is not willing to share it.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
What’s wrong with people?
So the dopey White House spokeshole, Karine Jean-Pierre, says the even more clueless Joe Biden believes “guns are the problem” and that hardening the schools is not the answer. More laws, that is more than the current 26,000 on the books and gun bans are the answer.
I’m curious why the president, anyone in Congress or any democrat would say that. The same people that say “it’s the guns” and “walls don’t work” now say fences/walls and armed security at schools are not the answer. Well, they are hypocritically consistent.
All of them have heavily armed security, fences or walls around their workplaces and homes, because, maybe those things work? Worked pretty good for the last two or three thousand years.
So it’s security and walls for me but not for thee. We are supposed to relinquish our guns so the police can protect us? Like in Uvalde, Texas? When seconds count, the police are minutes away. Like maybe even waiting in the parking lot for 48 minutes?
I respect and appreciate our police and sheriffs but they are only human and cannot be everywhere, but we all have a God-given and Constitutional right to protect ourselves, families and others — not just in our homes and with a water gun.
The democrats want open borders, to defund the police across the country, close lots of prisons, do away with bail and not prosecute criminals. By taking away guns? What the hell is wrong with these people?
Matthew Ditzhazy
Palmdale
