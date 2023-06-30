How is Thomas a ‘white supremist’?
Sometimes opinion letter writer Diana Beard-Williams is a person who continually bad mouths various folk, mostly white, as that fits her agenda, of bashing who she sees as “white supremists” or racists. Today’s letter (May 12, 2023) clobbers Justice Clarence Thomas, a black man; she calls “white supremist” and even clobbers Mr. Thomas’ white wife.
Now, I am not the most “hip” man, but I do know a few things.
I don’t care what color skin Mr. Thomas’ wife has. Why should it matter?
Mr. Thomas has served on the Supreme Court for many years, with honor.
And you have to be white in order to be a “white supremist.” (It’s in the rules.) Oh, and you have to hate everyone else. Sadly, only Ms. DBWB seems to fit that “rule.”
Lastly, your hero, Joe “Fumblefoot” Biden, is corrupt and for years a solid racist. Look it up.
There are always several significant stories that receive very little attention from the media. Here are two that are worth examining.
Last month Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, a Republican, signed a bill that bans abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy and restricts gender affirming medical care for people younger than 19.
Pillen called the law “the most significant win for a social conservative agenda in over a generation in Nebraska.” Opponents have promised to sue to try to block the law. The head of the ACLU said that “every option is on the table to undo these regressive measures.”
North Carolina also passed a 12-week abortion ban, among numerous other restrictions enacted in states after the US Supreme Court struck down, on a 5-4 vote, the 1973 Roe v. Wade. The battle will get worse and violence will occur. Hang on tight; it will be a rocky road.
A Republican-led investigation accused Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton of committing multiple crimes in office, including felonies. For more than three hours, investigators presented findings that Paxton sought to hide an extramarital affair, misused his office to help a big donor, skirted protocols grossly outside norms and built a culture of fear and retaliation.
The hearing began as Paxton sought approval for more than $3 million in tax-payer dollars to settle a whistleblower lawsuit. Despite the cloud that has hung over Paxton for years, he has remained popular with oblivious GOP voters in Texas (where else?). Donald Trump and Paxton are both crooks and still Republicans adore them. Unbelievable.
Fireworks issue is far from solved
Well, I feel a bit foolish, now. In my last letter, I again lamented the fact that Lancaster is always forsaken and ignored when it comes to the illegal firework plague, without so much as a single word ever mentioned in the paper. Just a few days before my letter was printed, there was a big, front page article about Lancaster’s efforts to fight the fireworks, complete with a quote from Mayor R. Rex Parris. Obviously, I submitted my letter before that article was printed.
Anyway, that article was very welcome and nice to see, but don’t think for one second that I’m about to start patting the city leadership on the back like it’s all over and the problem is solved. It’s taken them years to say anything about it, and their efforts sound somewhat mediocre. At least it’s something, though. It’s a start, and it’s definitely better than nothing, and I’m grateful to see anything happening at all, but this is just a first, tiny baby step. There is still a long, long way to go.
A question about fireworks sales
OK, so if all fireworks are illegal in Lancaster, then somebody please explain to me why stores like Vons, Costco, and Stater Bros. are all being allowed to sell them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.