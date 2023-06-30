Editorial cartoon, June 30, 2023

How is Thomas a ‘white supremist’?

Sometimes opinion letter writer Diana Beard-Williams is a person who continually bad mouths various folk, mostly white, as that fits her agenda, of bashing who she sees as “white supremists” or racists. Today’s letter (May 12, 2023) clobbers Justice Clarence Thomas, a black man; she calls “white supremist” and even clobbers Mr. Thomas’ white wife.

