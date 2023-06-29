Is it really an act of retribution?
Republicans are justifying Donald Trump’s flagrant disregard for the law by claiming “selective prosecution,” insisting he is a victim of political retribution. I offer the following scenario.
Mr. Brown accidentally drops a piece of paper in a national park. He discovers what he’s done and picks it up and puts it in a trash can.
Mr. Green drives a tanker truck full of toxic waste into the park and dumps it. He refuses to admit he did it, despite ample evidence to the contrary, or to clean it up.
Republicans would claim you cannot prosecute Mr. Green unless you also prosecute Mr. Brown. Littering is littering.
How stupid do they think we are?
Sue Brax
Lancaster
Leaving out part of the story
It amazes me that when the retired teacher with Trump derangement syndrome quotes President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 speech, he always leaves out the part peacefully and patriotically when referring to the March to the capital. I guess that’s why I flunk his tests, because his answers are based on his opinions, not facts.
Kerry Boswell
Mojave
The down sides of transgenderism
Seemly, the trans movement has a hardline approach to further its agenda. At the risk of being confused with bigots, it’s important to highlight some existing downside concerns of transgenderism.
Supporters, sympathetically, usually only talk of hurt feelings and victimization of transgenders, which is fine. They also maintain the straight community is consumed with disgust and hatred for transgenders who simply want them to go away. No matter how strenuously straights may reject that criticism, activists are unmoved.
Shockingly, The New York Post reported there are over 5,900 school districts across the nation that have put transgender policies in place — some in writing, some verbalized — that prohibit teachers from informing parents of the transgenderism policy itself and of efforts by the teachers to encourage the children toward that direction. Point being, trans policies aren’t benign or activists altruistic as they would lead the public to believe.
This strategy is deceptive, harmful and disturbing.
Where is the research? The hard evidence that pushing school-age children into transgenderism is beneficial for those children? And compared to what? Then at what cost?
Studies have shown transgender adolescents have much higher suicidal and self-injury risks than the general population. Older transgenders can experience higher rates of sexual violence and harassment. Reports of some trans adults claiming their life-altering, gender-affirming care was a mistake and has caused depression in some and suicide in others. We hear nothing of these troubling consequences. Why would activists (naively) be intent on indoctrinating the immature into a way of life at potentially great risk to them?
Elementary and adolescent school children are far too immature to make these life altering decisions for themselves.
Certainly, this is not a settled issue and needs very comprehensive studies of all pertinent concerns and issues regarding children and adolescents.
Dave Walker
Palmdale
Narrative is poisoning the US
"We the People” have turned the nation’s reins of leadership, governance and accountability over to the extremist on both sides of the political divide.
When will “We The People” come out of our encampments and insulated niches defined by economic, social, racial, ideological and political markers? When will ambivalence turn into a patriotic interest? Will it happen before we have reached a point of crisis as if we are not there? When do we identify a capable steward who is not about drama, finger pointing, false narratives, indoctrination, and self aggrandizement vs Public Service? When will fake, slanted, creative news morph into truth without relying on creativity for entertainment ratings.
Americans have abdicated the “throne” of absolute authority and democratic governance in favor of being manipulated as a steady diet. We have relied on the integrity, morality and vision of a predominantly white, male, financially cushioned, ultra-conservative, evangelical stalwart on one side of the leadership equation. The opposing extreme, in their quest to level the playing field, have upped the marches that are the civil disobedience moniker and have used the ivy tower and litigation to advance the extremist agenda. Everyone’s demeanor cries out entitlement.
One side likes to dramatically pontificate that their actions have and will continue to serve every disenfranchised man, woman, child and certain immigrants. The opposing group likes to pretend to be frugal and law-and order-zealots, but that only masks an entrenched white supremacist mentality.
Stagnation in addressing quality-of-life issues, the lack of credible systemic reforms, and this toxic atmosphere of ignoring substance and facts in favor of accepting feel-good narratives we know are false, or granting any political party sainthood is positioning the US for our final curtain call.
Dr. Diana Beard-Williams Brown
Palmdale
Where’s hubbub on Trump’s taxes?
Why is it that the liberal progressive left-wing nuts scream for years about President Trump’s taxes, then when they get them, all you hear is crickets?
When the big guy’s prodigal son gets busted for not claiming $1.5 million a year for two years and owing $100,000 taxes for each said year and lying on a federal firearm form, you get 20 seconds on prime time news. Oh yeah he’s a Democrat. We don’t have a two-tiered justice system do we?
The democrats are always saying we need more gun laws when they don’t enforce the ones we have. They don’t enforce immigration laws. They can’t admit they are the reason for all the inflation that we still have. It is still 2½ times what it was when he took office and was at one time highest it had been since the Carter administration.
They can’t admit that they lied about Trump Russian collusion. Despite what the climate nazis have said, the sky has not fallen. Just remember that Florida is still above the water.
Now they are trying to ruin women’s sports by changing title IX by allowing biological men to compete with women.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Their goal: Dictate the curriculum
David Cooper: “[Marsh] never answers most of the questions I ask him …”
I’ve answered all of David Cooper’s questions, and he won’t name one that has yet to be answered because none exists.
David Cooper: “Why do you, Guy Marsh, think parents shouldn’t have a say in their kids’ education?”
Cooper’s question was motivated by the series of letters between Dave Walker and myself regarding transgender education and “wokeism” more broadly.
Parents should have a say in how schools are run. But when they try to micromanage curriculum, it nearly always comes down to a loud, well-organized minority of bigots who want to override educators’ teaching degrees toward their hateful agenda.
What conservative/reactionary parents call “having a say” is code for they want complete control over what (all) children learn, no matter what other parents or professional educators think.
It’s horrifying that some districts allow parents to ban books because specific right-wing organizations said those books should be banned. That’s not parental control; it’s a small group of bigots taking over a school and denying other people the right to have any say.
If they don’t want (their) children to read certain books, they should potentially alienate their kids by not allowing them to read them. But they haven’t a right to dictate what others read.
Short of that, they should do their children an enormous disservice by “educating” them at home.
If these “good” Christians can’t abide by that, they should whip out their checkbooks and send their children to Christian madrasas, where all their bigotries will be happily reinforced.
But let’s not be fooled, for their goal is not only to dictate curriculum but also to eliminate public education by bringing about the Christian “madrasaization” of this society’s public education system. They must be thwarted at all costs.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
