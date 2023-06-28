Hate and racism come in all colors
My response to Diana Beard-Williams’ letter dated June 10:
I am not and will never be an activist because life is not a Hollywood movie. Chicago had 50 shot 10 killed this past Memorial day weekend; where was Black Lives Matter?
As I read your letter, you sound like a hate-America liberal Democrat by calling me a racist for bringing up facts. One must first admit theres a problem then solutions become self explanatory. You also sound bitter. Your anger blinds you; maybe that’s why you avoid writing about proven solutions.
You named many great leaders of the past, yet you failed to name current ones. Why? From what’s been reported, the founders of Black Lives Matter funneled millions of dollars into private investments. Talk about profiting from the pain and suffering from those they claim to serve.
From what I see the only time Black Lives Matter becomes active is when there’s a death involving a white law enforcement officer and a Black suspect, regardless of the facts. Why not post Black Lives Matter accomplishments?
I understand what effects one affects all. A major problem in the minority community is the destruction of the family unit and replacing it with dependency on government, which was the goal of the 1960s liberal Democrats social experiment. Its failures are still being felt today.
It’s all about control. We cannot continue to hold people today responsible for injustices of the past as an excuse to justify one’s existence.
A majority of Latino street gangs of the early 1970s formed in LA to counter the unprovoked threat and attacks by Blacks. You bet Hispanics have some real nasty treacherous gangs with thousands more added, thanks to Biden and his open border policy.
Mrs. Williams, I recommend you listen to Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes’ “Wake up Everybody,” Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and Whitney Houston’s “The Greatest Love of All.” They sing not only about problems but also solutions.
The worst thing any one can do is to justify one’s own hate bitterness and frustration and expect things to change. Hate and racism come in all colors.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Juneteenth and critical race theory
The ultra-far-right the Grand Old Party does not believe in diversity, equity and inclusion along with critical race theory. They are waging a ferocious war on companies that express support for the LGBTQ community, with hostilities against the celebration of gay rights swelling to levels not seen in many years.
They have abandoned all pretense of fighting racism and racists. They have seemingly concluded they can no longer win elections without its most aggrieved voters. They have succumbed to the most toxic type of identity politics. They also love to ban books.
On June 16, the Justice Department issued their report on the Minneapolis Police Department. The report alleges they systematically discriminated against racial minorities by using excessive force, including “unjustified deadly force.” In addition, the police and city discriminated against Blacks and Native Americans.
The US has a long history of racism and bigotry. Today’s GOP has shown prejudice against a person or people based on a person’s membership to a particular group.
Republicans view the concepts underlying critical race theory as an effort to rewrite American history and convince white people that they are inherently racist. Some of the laws that white people wrote were the Indian Removal Act of 1830, the Dawes Act of 1887, the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, and Executive Order 9066 that resulted in the incarceration of over 122,000 Japanese American in 1942.
Then you have the late Sen. Jesse Helms, who campaigned against Martin Luther King’s birthday becoming a national holiday. After the government made King’s birthday a holiday in 1983 several states chose not to observe the holiday.
We now celebrate Juneteenth as a national holiday. However, 14 House Republicans strongly opposed it and voted against it by tying Juneteenth to their party’s crusade against critical race theory.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
