Critical writer
I’m happy Mr. White has white friends. That means he is in with the in crowd.
A recent letter of his claimed white conservatives are the one’s cussing in their letters. I’m sorry the guy watches CNN, CNBC and other liberal media too much. I’m sure he loved the low gas prices, economy, inflation rates when his enemy Trump was in.
Now he has that fumbling misfit Biden in and loves everything he does. If Mr. White is an accountant then he would surely realize that this huge spending by his guru makes for inflation and wipes out people’s savings fast.
Rory Stilson
Lancaster
Figure it out
Employment is the real hot button issue of our time. To work or not to work is the question.
With every aspect of our life costing more, work is crucial but it seems everyone wants a raise. The traditional way to get ahead was to learn skills and be promoted. These days unskilled workers just want more money, period.
This is where the government steps in. Typically, the democrats want to give free money or raise the minimum wage to some astronomical unsustainable level. The guy washing dishes in a restaurant wants the same wage as college educated career professionals.
Getting people off welfare and unemployment should be a goal of government. It can’t possible be politically incorrect to tell a homeless or unemployed person get up and go get a job.
There’s a silly joke about the son of a company president who finally went to work. He started as Vice President and worked his way up. Some of the pay demands for unskilled labor is just as absurd.
“Now hiring” signs are common. For anyone wanting to work, there are lots of jobs. Every food place is hiring. The airlines need 1000’s of all types of workers. Every construction company is struggling to find workers, Amazon is hiring. Engineers are in short supply. Truck drivers can find good jobs. And on and on.
Some employers are offering signing bonuses to new workers. Yet the government continues pay the non-workers. People with good jobs with benefits aren’t there because of racism or privilege, they are there because they worked for it.
I worked 45 years to be able to retire comfortably. My kids all work and have plans for their retirement. This is the way Americans live. The millennials and unemployed need to figure this out.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Worthless word
With great fanfare 10 senators and President Biden held a press conference on the White House driveway announcing a compromise on the Infrastructure Bill.
Great right, bipartisan at work. Only problem is the president a few hours later said he will only sign the bill if he is also presented a bill with the democrat’s wish list. So, what happened?
We can only speculate but Chuckie and Nancy probably got in his ear saying what the heck are you doing? Typical, Biden says he can work with both parties until it is time to step up to the bar. Republicans and even democrats beware the presidents word is worthless.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
