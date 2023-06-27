Did the Dodgers have to make do?
The LA Dodgers are awarding a civic achievement award and honoring an anti-Catholic hate group, The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, tonight (June 16) as part of Pride night celebration. I guess the KKK was not available. Note: I am not Catholic.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Learning a lot while in Scotland
Like Culloden Moor in Scotland, Stoke Poges was a learning experience.
But firstly, I have to comment on a neat letter by Mr. Flores (Antelope Valley Press, June 15); the opinion page on that day could be called “rounding up the usual sermons” — paraphrasing a famous Humphrey Bogart movie quote.
Unaware and culturally blind Americans in Britain are not unusual, but it is surprising how many contemporary Brits are also unaware of their own lore, such as Stoke Poges in southern England, the site of Thomas Gray’s “Elegy Written in a Country Churchyard.” The churchyard is in St. Giles, a rustic church in Buckinghamshire, which I visited one British autumn. In the poem, Gray muses on the forced unaccomplished lives of many rural folk. (“Some Cromwell guiltless of his countries blood.”) It is said that British General James Wolfe, before the Battle of Quebec, 1759, quoted The “Elegy” on the Plains of Abraham, “… await alike the inevitable hour. The paths of glory lead but to the grave” predicting his own death in battle that day. But Wolfe’s forces were victorious and Canada remained British. French General Louis-Joseph de Monrcalm also died in the battle.
Also worthy of notice: I wonder if he is as storied as is Wolfe.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Announcement a coincidence?
Isn’t it funny and so coincidental Biden’s administration announced the indictment of Trump within hours of the FBI releasing news they have a document and audio recordings concerning the Bidens?
There are 17 calls of Joe and Hunter discussing with a Burisma executive a payment of $5 million to be sent to the Biden family crime syndicate. Yet all networks only talked about Trump’s indictment and his possession of classified material.
There seems to be a legitimate argument by legal scholars that Trump is being overcharged with the wrong statute. The one being used concerns felony crimes, all with 20-year penalties, vs. a civil statute with no jail time. No surprise there. The left has been after him almost daily since he announced his candidacy in 2015 and almost weekly since leaving office.
Biden has had classified documents in his possession since he was a senator — completely illegal — but no charges? And we can’t even talk about Hillary Clinton and her unsecured sever in her bathroom with tons of classified documents on it.
However, the most outrageous scandal is that of Biden. His corruption is unparalleled in US history. He has amassed a vast fortune on a federal employee’s salary. Where did all that money come from? He has three multimillion dollar homes, but how? It’s inconceivable, a former vice president and now a sitting US president taking bribes for a pay to play scheme. No one is even talking about it.
Of course, the mainstream media is actually the state-run media, so that is to be expected. How many Democrats will continue to support a man who is so morally unfit, has a long history of corruption, not to mention his dementia and inability to speak coherently? OMG, another 18 months.
Dave Walker
Palmdale
GOP is not for the middle class
Mr. Miguel Rios wrote about his experiences with mentoring youth who faced being “…fatherless, many through imprisonment, drug abuse, death, and abandonment.”
When Mr. Rios responded to my letter about experiencing racism, he mentioned only one incident with being bullied by Blacks. I have experienced several incidents of racism over my lifetime. I find it incredible that Rios only faced one incident.
Mr. Rios goes on to criticize President Joe Biden/Hunter Biden for not recognizing Hunter’s child. I said that I would not criticize Biden. All the years that Donald Trump was in office, conservatives like Rios failed to criticize him.
I want to commend Skip Thacker for the compliment regarding my letter about Art Sirota. Mr. Thacker and I share the same faith but disagree politically. Being a Christian entails speaking the truth no matter who is in office. That is the trademark of being a Christian. Conservatives like Rios write about Biden while his pen is silent while Trump was in office.
Rios fails to mention the example that Donald Trump left for his children to follow. Trump cheated on his wife while she was pregnant.
Look at the amount of classified documents Trump has and notice the silence among evangelical Christians. What if Obama had done this? Blacks see the double standard that society has when a white male is involved with corruption.
It is clear as an accountant that the Republican Party is not for the middle class. All Rios and other conservatives do is criticize minorities for following Democratic policies while they present no evidence to show how the Republican Party benefits minorities. If you are making $400,000 a year, the Republican Party benefits you. Show me how being a Republican is beneficial to the middle class that makes less than $400,000.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Lancaster also has illegal fireworks
I want to know why Lancaster is completely ignored and forsaken every year when it comes to the plague of illegal fireworks. A little while ago, there was a front page article from Palmdale that vowed action against the fireworks. They actually try, and they let their residents know that they’re trying. Lancaster city leadership ignores us year after year. Why?
I realize that the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is horribly understaffed, and that’s a real problem that desperately needs fixing, but why won’t our mayor or city council ever say anything about the fireworks? Why won’t they even acknowledge the problem or give a token apology in the newspaper? Ever year we hear from Palmdale and their continued efforts, but Lancaster leaders seem to go out of their way to ignore us.
Does Mayor Parris have nothing but pure, concentrated hatred for us? I honestly can’t think of any other reason why he flat out refuses to say even one word for years and years. This city is suffering, and we deserve better than complete and utter apathy from our leaders. Our city council is shameful disgrace.
Matthew Sobol
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.