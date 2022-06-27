Not in Texas
Texas Republicans announced that “A Mighty Wind” does not blow through Texas.
Michael Komins
Lancaster
Women on patrol
In 1975, the LASD started a program to use female deputies in patrol cars. Before that they handled many collateral duties but did not work “patrol.”
After training the girls were assigned Pico Rivera Station. One of the girls was working a traffic car at Pico Rivera Station, when she made a stop of a speeding vehicle with two men in the car.
What the deputy did not know was that the two men had just committed an armed robbery, which they were fleeing. The men shot the deputy, the bullet going thru her arm, the bullet then went into her chest and almost went thru her heart.
The girl Irma Alvarez survived, the crooks were eventually arrested and Irma was eventually promoted to sergeant and worked as a detective until her retirement several years ago.
Recently Irma passed away. Reportedly the girls greatest fear was that the women in patrol program would be dropped.
If any of you are interested in a story about Irma’s experience I am sure that the sheriff information bureau would provide the details.
Vance G. Kirkpatrick
LASD 1956-1990
Leona Valley
Meet the challenge
In 1902, the California Aqueduct system was conceived to supply water to Southern California. The people needed more water and authorized officials to bring more water.
This is how Government was intended to work, gathering the resources to get the needs of the people met. In 1913, the first water flowed from the Owens Valley into the LA area, the beginning of a greater water infrastructure project.
Today, our needs are similar… we need more water. But now the Government meets that need by restricting and punishing the very people it is elected to serve.
We need more water, so got and get the darn water! Don’t attempt to solve the problem by edict, fee increases, fines, penalties and restrictions. We want more water, not lectures demanding we use less.
Some Ideas… Pay for it through new bond issues and/or taxes shared by all, not just property owners. Pursue Federal funding. Create a water lottery game within the existing CA Lottery System using the proceeds for water infrastructure. Take a large share of the Marijuana trade.
Desalination Plants, increased aqueduct infrastructure, thousands of rail tank cars moving water from other parts of the country, Army Corps of Engineers fixing dams and dredging reservoirs… get creative. No idea should be off the table.
We have an Alaskan Oil Pipeline… why not water pipelines? Wherever floods tend to occur, there may be extra water to be harvested. Much like corn and soybean farming, add water harvesting to the list of agricultural opportunities in areas with excess annual water accumulation.
Pump and move this harvested/pipeline water supply into existing rivers for downstream transport. BUY IT from areas that have surplus water available, similar to what we do with electricity during peak demand.
If we have the will, we can again meet this challenge.
Gary Possert
Lancaster
Government management
Yea, nary a drop. Got my email from the LA County Waterworks District and yes. there’s no doubt the drought is back again with a vengeance. The District is requesting consumers to cut water consumption 30%. OK, relative to what? The last year, last three years?
Never did well in my osmosis class in school but it seems like maybe we’re missing some bit of information here. The final item of the text states we are to water (vegetation) only two days a week.
Hmm, I do remember taking math classes though. If I water two days out of a seven day week that would amount to cutting back 70%. Well, maybe it’s the new math. There’s no doubt that something needs to be done but if the (gov’t) authorities are going to dictate maybe they ought to take a closer look first at what they want to convey before broadcasting it to the public.
And by the way, if I can achieve the mandated 30% reduction by any manner of my own cognizance, what difference does it make which days I water? Seems only the gov’t is capable of managing things. God help us.
Fred Laven
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.