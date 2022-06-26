Trash costs
Shameful cost to A.V. WM can charge any price they want. Barger does not help AV. 3 mo. Littlerock bill is 96 gallon $107.55, environment 31.19, fuel and envior., 20.34; cost recovery 6.73; 165.81x4 is $661.24, totally outrageous.
Seniors can get $3 off a month if you can ever get the application to copy ID and apply. No relief for AV and unincorporated cities shame on Barger and WM.
WM has a truck that can empty both types but use 2 truck to pu double cost LA County sends trash here daily from LA in double trailers tarp covered trucks with LA County on truck doors.
PS labels for schools should update to code bars that schools use now not box tops.
PSS Crime blotter isn’t current x put 2 a day to catch up. We cannot know current crime one month behind. It used to state who what when where why. No follow up on rapes.
Pat Lacheney
Littlerock
The truth will come
Opinion writer Mr. Komins wrote the Democratic lies in his letter, printed 16 June 22. To write: “Even if our commander-in-chief, did nothing wrong, the derelict in not taking action to use federal assets to defend out capitol during the three plus hours siege ...”
Mr. Komins, the truth is this: Trump, on advice from several appointees, authorized up to 20,000 National Guard troops, for exactly what you say; Protection of our capitol buildings once OK’ed the focus shifts to the speaker of the house and the mayor of D.C. both moronic women said “no” to deploying them —
Sadly, one unarmed American veteran was unjustly shot and killed by a D.C. cop, who has yet to be arrested or even punished — why? Could it be: Trump supporter, white woman, racist Black cop, etc?? I don’t know.
Why haven’t you heard all this? You watch, listen to the wrong channels — when the Republicans control the house, you will hear it —their Jan 6th folks will have sworn testimony from Trump’s appointees, that the bogus Jan 6th folks will not depose — why? It exonerate Trump — don’t take my word for it, sir — watch and wait — truth will come —
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Words and guns
Words — some words that seem to be bothersome.
Illegal/migrant, obey/law and that big little word, sin-nature.
Voter — we’re back again with a voter group for voters.
Somebody told me that a voter group wouldn’t work, but you’ve to try anyway. If it’s God will and the voters vote it will work. Some things we’ll work on is jobs, to pay the bills and schools to get the job to pay the bills. These items will get the voters a headstart.
Is there one Christian out there that believes the government needs some help?
Guns, Guns, Guns — flash — Guns don’t shoot themselves.
T.C. Weeks
Lancaster
‘Common ground’
In case you missed the White house correspondence dinner. Don’t worry. Here’s a quick recap.
Comedian, Trevor Noah told the President: Since you took office, things are looking up. Gas is up. Food is up. Rent is up. Come on. Don’t be such a gloomy Gus. That’s funny. Trouble is. Nobody’s laughing.
Let’s look at gas prices. It’s my belief higher prices are part of this Administrations plan. But don’t take my word. For example. On 2/24/22, Marc Thiessen of the Washington Post, wrote an article titled; Bidens war on fossil fuel strengthens Putin and weakens America.
In his article, he points out; Biden inherited an energy rich America under Trump, only to squander that inheritance, at the altar of climate change.
Clifford Kraus, Of the New York Times wrote an article titled: Why gas prices are high. In his article he rattles off the usual suspects; the global market, supply and demand, the MAGA king, and the kitchen sink. Before he finally mentions: “the effort to stabilize the oil market, however, are at odds with Mr. Biden’s stated ambition to move the country to electric cars and renewable energy Meanwhile.
Back in California. We’re paying $ 6.45 per gallon. Hey. Here’s an idea. After looking into 1/6. We investigate Washington for any connections to America. Just saying. Still. there’s something to be said about, Inflation.
We’ve finally reached common ground.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
‘Hard left’ vs. ‘Hard right’
The Hard Left mob has resorted to violence and attempted the assignation of SCOTUS Judge Kavanaugh. In addition, they have intenstionally released the name of the school attended by the children of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
Apparently, hoping to induce the same fear and intimidation in her family by some emotionally unstable person as has happened to Judge Kavanaugh.
All this over Roe vs. Wade. This is unprecedented yet, entirely predictable and almost expected. With that of Maxine Waters exclaiming “get in their faces...”. Chuck Schumer saying, “You released the whirlwind and you will pay the price, you won’t know what hit you.....”.
Nancy Pelosi praises activists for directing “...their righteous anger into meaningful action”.
How can anyone believe this isn’t a call for the Hard Left to insight more mayhem and violence? Especially, when no one condemns these statements much less the subsequent dangerous actions. Not even Lying Biden.
What else will these politicos do to insight sedition? The politicians and main stream media have in-braced fascism, political tyranny,] educational and corporate wokism .
All this has lead to anarchy, lawlessness, murder in the streets, a corrupt FBI and a political elite who work against the common every day man. The Hard Left so want to transform this country they believe that the means justify the end. In other words, if the ordinary citizen gets hurt, then so be it. Difficult to understand what is the matter with these people.
Our once civilized country has gone crazy. We are watching the disintegration of the fabric of American culture, social civility, and the entire pillar of law and order, which has served this country very well for almost 250 years.
Dave Walker
Palmdale
Oil dependent again
Biden plans to meet in the land of sand with Saudi Arabian officials to beg and plead for them into drilling and shipping more oil to the US
As I remember one of Biden’s first moves as president he cut Americas oil drilling capabilities and stopped the pipe line. I hope the Saudis do not have a good memory of Biden’s 2020 presidential debate with Trump where Biden said some nasty things about the Saudis.
Either way if Biden is successful don’t expect gas prices to drop. Does anybody know the cost of one oil tankers delivery from the middle east to America? Does Saudi oil burn cleaner? If Biden fails on the Saudi mission its time to switch to plan B and its off to...Venezuela or bust, that government would be thrilled seeing America beg.
Biden has taken us from a oil producing self dependent country to a oil dependent country once again, and with it more possible future middle east conflicts. I say again soon our military will have all electric powered tanks ships ACPs etc..etc.. then along comes our enemy with an electric magnetic bomb burning out all electrical circuits rendering our military weapons useless.
A Biden caused recession is a perfect time for our enemies like China to take advantage. Looks like “never let a crisis go to waste” will be replaced with...create a crisis then take advantage of it by milking it for all its worth for the green new deal and with it the destruction of America we once knew.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
His opinion
Disrespectful. That the story of the 2 Police, Officer Paredes and Officer Santana, that were killed in El Monte last Tuesday, June 14 was posted on Page 2.
The story was posted Thursday the 16th. As tragic as it is, it’s front page. Not the kind of story you want to read. God bless their souls. God help their families through this ordeal. Shame on the Editor! This makes me sick.
The story of Lancaster buying the AVHSD building and the Pilots talking about the Reno air races could/should have been placed deeper in the paper. The 10 or 15 ‘regular’ contributors failed to take notice this oversight too. I guess their only worried about what the others thinks about their last opinion or rebuttal.
I may be wrong , but it’s my opinion. Yada, yada, yada.
Bill Dundes
Littlerock
Editor’s note: Because the Antelope Valley Press is a local newspaper, local news takes precedence over state news. Both of those officers were from El Monte and, to our knowledge, had no ties to the Antelope Valley.
Follow what was written
Recently, Skip Thacker wrote saying that he did not watch the Jan 6 committee investigation, writing: “Why did Pelosi remove at least one republican from this sham group? And refused the ranking republican, Jim Jordan, Ohio from being on it?... This group is only there not to find out who is guilty of damaging US property, [sic] if that was the case, ever statute [sic] that BLM, etc. destroyed would have resulted in many arrests.
Fifty years ago, in 1972, Watergate occurred which led to “…the House Judiciary Committee [voting] to impeach Nixon for obstruction of justice, abuse of power, criminal cover-up and several violations of the Constitution.” https://www.history.com/ Oct 2009.
After the third day of hearings, an ABC News poll indicated that 58% of Americans believe that Trump should be charged with a crime.
Thacker erroneously believes that since Jim Jordan was not on the committee, the committee is a “sham group.” Remember when a committee consisting solely of Republicans exonerated then Secretary Of State Hillary Clinton regarding Benghazi? It does not matter who is on the committee as long as their duties are fulfilled.
Trump was willing to cause harm to then-Vice President Pence; his raising $250 million fraudulently when he knew that he lost the election; the majority of the courts ruled against him.
Today’s hearings show where Trump called several states to change the votes so he could win. As an accountant, I issued my opinion that Trump committed tax fraud over the years.
When white conservatives riot, it is called an insurrection. Thacker mentions Black Lives Matter when 90% of the protests by BLM were peaceful.
The Bible says, “Hate what is evil; cling to what is good.” Romans 12:9 NIV. Why is Thacker, as a Christian, not following what was written long ago?
Vincent White
Lancaster
The 11th Commandment
The House Select Committee has proved that the Grand Old Party is run and controlled by a bunch of Fascist, who are led by a far-right authoritarian ultranationalism, wanna be dictator, ex-president Donald J. Trump, who was twice impeached.
I would call him a cult leader. However, only part of the definition of a cult leader fits Trump. The part that fits is he is a creepy pseudo leader who has tremendous charisma that makes his followers feel loved and accepted.
There have been several letters written to the AV Press by his followers who believe these hearings are the second coming of the Salem Witch Trails. Their beliefs are not in-step with the 6 in 10 Americans who believe the committee is conducting a fair and impartial investigation, according to a recent poll.
A whopping 58% of Americans think Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in the January 6th riot at the capital. This 58% think the ex-president bears a “great deal or a good amount” of responsibility for what happened that January day.
The ex-president has stated the panel are a bunch of “con artist” Gee, the only con artist is Donald J. Trump. If the old saying liar, liar pants on fire were true, Donald, would need to wear asbestos underwear.
Republicans are now starting to harass Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw by calling him “eye patch McCain”. Crenshaw like McCain served our country honorably. Crenshaw lost his eye while serving in Afghanistan. Degrading a veteran by calling them names is disturbing and reprehensible. The followers of the former president only take their lead from someone who wrote the book on how to be crude and rude.
Ronald Reagan, once said the “Eleventh Commandment is, thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican.”
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Current events
1. Guns have always been part of our culture. In the past, we hunted and defended ourselves, yet mass shootings are a recent occurrence.
In the decade of the 1940’s, there’s only one recorded mass shooting. In the 1950’s 5. In the 1960’s 13 mass shootings. In the 1970’s the number was 50. Since then the number of mass shooting per decade has shot up. Yesterday there were shootings in Philadelphia, Chattanooga and Phoenix. That’s right, three in one day.
Since there have always been guns in our lives, it must be the people who have changed. It’s not time for more gun laws but for the practice of gun responsibility.
2. An east coast congressman has another take on the abortion issue. He said, “It is immoral and illegal to kill a 10 year old. It is also immoral and illegal to kill a 5 year old child. Further, it is immoral and illegal to kill a one year old child. And yes it is immoral and illegal to kill a one minute old child. So why is it ok to kill a live child that is in the mother one minute and a few inches from birth?”
3. Today in the VP, the Lancaster city council declared the Antelope Valley Freeway, to be of substandard configuration and dangerous to drive.
Well, if the council members would like to drive the route at the posted speed limit, the problem with the highway would become evident. They will get run over by all the speeders.
4. President Trump wanted to build a wall. Biden canceled it. But the Federal Government is paying $3 million dollars per day to guard to already purchased fence materials. Why not use it and continue building the border fence?
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Tougher to sell than a chicken
Why is it so hard to pass and enforce laws to prevent catalytic converter theft? In some cases (if the owner is not insured), the car is scrap without it, so many people cannot find money for tires and gas but several thousand dollars for a converter is out of reach!
There was a time when anyone transporting agricultural products not only had to carry a bill of sale but had to provide the point of origin on demand, this included timber products as well...chickens, pigs, cattle, even Christmas trees. The buyers were also required to keep strict accounts for a paper trail.
Anyone transporting catalytic converers or their buyers should keep strict records available...no one finds them just lying around the desert or the precious metals inside.
It should be tougher to sell a catalytic converter than a stolen chicken.
Don Dyas
Rosamond
Not valid
A Kentucky friend just emailed me: “Spoke with a policeman about his electric police car. He says it’s warp speed fast and supposed to have a minimum of 300-mile range.
He had a 5-mile full speed chase after a bank robbery suspect, running A/C, red lights, siren and other electronics. When he was stopped and in custody, the officer noticed he had used 25% of his battery power. He didn’t have enough to finish his shift. He had to go in for a fast recharge of 2 hrs. Police are not happy with the woke mayor and city requiring the police to use electric cars in town.
They have had nothing but issues. They will not corner well, and they eat up tires. Running all the electrical they need they do not go as far as they’re supposed to. They spend a ton of down time recharging instead of working”
If this had been a 20-mile chase, would the bank robber, leave the patrol car in the dust? Should our mayor see this? I just got an education; I had no clue there were problems like this. Did you?
Keep in mind, batteries do not make electricity, they store electricity produced elsewhere, primarily by coal, uranium, natural gas-powered plants, or diesel fueled generators. To say an EV is a zero-emission vehicle is not at all valid.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.