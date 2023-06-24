Act now to stop smoke pollution
We are yet again reminded that our world is rapidly warming, this time by wildfires in Canada in early June. The time to act is now to stop the polluting our atmosphere with carbon dioxide from our continued burning of fossil fuels.
With the passing of last year’s Inflation Reduction Act, there are incentives that make clean energy sources cheaper than old, carbon emitting fossil fuels.
The California Public Utilities Commission is tasked with regulating utilities and ensuring that ratepayers have affordable, safe and clean energy.
I ask that the members of the CPUC show bold leadership and rapidly transition all California utilities from burning fossil fuels to producing our electricity to clean source of energy such as solar, wind and energy storage. Please, for the sake of our grandchildren and all future generations, make this transition your top priority.
Ron Sadler
Roseville
Commenting on assorted topics
Rivian automotive customers are reporting vampire draining of their batteries if setting idle for a couple of weeks. They are reporting up to 20% drain of their batteries. Think that will affect the mileage?
A brand new Rasmussen survey says 71% of adults support idea of two genders, male and female. Which means that the woke corporations are pandering to 29% of adults. That’s not a good way to make your stockholders happy.
So uncle Joe Lepetomane has yet to be interviewed about his stolen classified documents stored at the Penn Biden center and his Delaware garage next to his Corvette. I see some liberal super PACs are spending millions of dollars trying to help to change Chuckles’ image to the American people. I don’t think that they have enough money. The woman is the worst speaker I have ever seen. If you haven’t seen any of her speeches, they are horrible. If she thinks she sounds smart, she missed the mark by about 10 miles.
President Lepetomane announced at the League of Conservation Voters annual dinner that he is going to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean. I didn’t know that railroads float.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Van Houten ruling was right decision
In a column overflowing with bias, emotionally manipulative prose, and filled with vim and vigor, columnist Thomas Elias’ June 14 column was an exhibition of political gamesmanship both parties play ad nauseam.
Leslie Van Houten, now 73, as a drug-addicted, promiscuous and easily manipulated teenager, participated in the gory murders of a pregnant Hollywood celebrity and her millionaire friends at the star’s luxurious home. Now, after decades of living like a caged animal in a cell but amassing an impressive prison record according to the board’s documented standards, a parole board recommended her release. These hand-picked, competent members found that she no longer poses an “unreasonable risk of public safety,” essentially saying they believe she’s reformed after decades of “therapy, self-help programming, and reflection.”
But Gov. Gavin Newsom, who had not originally opposed the release, succumbed to the pressured politics of groups who have a political purpose vs. any sense of morality, integrity, or insight. Add that to the chatter from church pulpits suggesting continued vengeance vs their doctrine of punishment, redemption, and salvation this nation stands for except if you murder the wrong person, in the wrong way, and draw too many new crews. It seems that when the rubber meets the road some patriots conveniently forget the rules of engagement.
There is no such thing as fair in life. It is what is the appropriate decision to make in a given situation based on the current facts. Yes, current facts suggest let this woman go. She has lived inner hell on earth.
Let Elias remind us the murders weren’t pretty. What murder is? But our hearts don’t have to be blackened by vengeance vs some sense of humanity for a once-lost soul.
Dr. Diana Beard-Williams Brown
Palmdale
How do they ‘act’ black or white?
In one of his letters, Vincent White defended Diane Beard-Williams’ racist attacks on Justice Clarence Thomas.
Her attack on the justice showed her ignorance of the Constitution and the role of the SCOTUS.
The SCOTUS is not to consider “…the realities of being Black in America…” That is the job of Congress and state legislators.
But even more outrageous was Vincent’s insolent and racist comments: “There are African Americans such as Clarence Thomas who ‘act white’ in order to advance in society.” Seriously!
With the manifold of cultures for people with white skin, Vincent is saying that there is a way to “act white”? The Smithsonian Institute recently posted, in the African American section of the museum, what “whiteness” is. The following are just some of these attributes: punctuality; the scientific method; rugged individualism; the family unit of a mother and father; objectivity; hard work; planning for the future; and avoiding conflict. Those are just some of them.
Is Vincent saying that all Black folk should act “black”? Would that be the antithesis of “whiteness”? Or is he just lumping all people with particular stereotypical attributes? That is truly the definition of racism.
Vincent suggests that there is no valid reason for African Americans to vote Republican. “The white liberal differs from the white conservative only in one way. The white liberal is more deceitful, more hypocritical … the white liberal is the one who has perfected the art of posing as the Negroe’s friend and benefactor.”—Malcolm X
Vincent, you have thrown down the gauntlet to debate a conservative on race. I am a “classical liberal,” but you would call me conservative. I accept your challenge. No ad-hominem arguments. Just logical rhetoric based on facts…but that might be “whiteness” according to the Smithsonian.
Let the disquisition begin.
R. D. Smith
Lancaster
They really did not answer questions
Skip Thacker: “[T]o David Cooper: Good question to Guy Marsh. I have asked it several times. I’m out of town several weeks a year and may have missed his answer.”
Since I began submitting letters to the Antelope Valley Press in 1985, never have I failed to answer a question asked of me. It’s also the case that Skip Thacker has never asked me, “If America is so bad, why do people keep coming here?” Never.
However, reactionaries virtually always dodge the questions I ask of them. Here are two recent examples:
While arguing that burning fossil fuels didn’t cause climate change, Ray Freeman wrote, “Our sun … creates a continuous stream of charged particles called the solar wind in all directions. Solar flares are often accompanied by a large increase in cosmic and x-rays. Increased geomagnetic disturbances accompany sunspots.” (April 4, 2023)
I asked, “Are you saying, Ray Freeman, that solar winds and sunspots play a role concerning climate change?” (April 18, 2023)
Freeman didn’t respond because those things haven’t anything to do with climate change. Like all deniers, Ray Freeman wished to create doubt, delaying political action.
Steve Brewer: “A teacher’s wage should be based on performance.” (March 22, 2023)
I asked, “Steve, should cop’s wages also be based on performance? Should police budgets be cut when crime rates increase?” (April 5, 2023)
Steve Brewer didn’t respond because his “logic” also applies to cops. But he likes cops, while he doesn’t like public school teachers.
John Manning: “Marxism doesn’t alleviate poverty; it guarantees it.” (April 7, 2023)
I wrote, “John Manning hasn’t begun to prove it.” (May 19, 20.23) Although it wasn’t technically a question, John Manning didn’t respond because his statement was utterly baseless.
Like all reactionaries, these men aren’t interested in good-faith argumentation; only in their domineering might makes right and, to heck with the facts, sociopolitical agenda.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Youth are trying to save planet
The text below is prompted by the many recent published articles on our USA youth suing states for not complying with USA Enviornmental Protection Agency regulations for Global Warming reduction.
An example: https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/montana/articles/2023-06-12/montana-youth-first-to-trial-over-whether-state-obligated-to-protect-residents-from-climate-change
In addition, I agree with listed AV Press articles, “What to do about climate crisis,” written by Mr. Ron Sadler, published June 8, and “Climate change is there to be seen,” written by Dimitris Eleas, published June 9.
Our youth will inherit what we leave them. In accordance with many recent articles, big oil is boosting production and “greenwashing” us. “Greenwashing,” is telling the public how carbon capture will solve the earth’s global warming issues so big oil can continue to increase production.
The world cannot have it both ways, continuing using fossil fuels and reduce global warming. Our youth are very justified in pursuing the referenced lawsuits in order to save our planet.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
