Look at it from another view
I’m still shaking my head reading the racially charged letter this morning from Xavier Flores of the League of United Latin American Citizens.
Running an organization that excludes whites, he wonders why white men are killing themselves.
Maybe you need to take a look from a white man’s view.
Let’s start with your organization, which excludes whites. A League of United White Citizens would never be allowed.
Most of the white men I’m related to are self-employed because they would be excluded from any job that relates to government work with health insurance and retirement benefits.
Young white men with perfect scores are not permitted to Ivy League colleges. And you wonder why they’re discouraged?
What about all the white men who worked all their lives for that promotion, and are excluded as their employer brings in an ethnic female from outside the company with very little experience? He now has to train her to do his job. Most of these men have worked their entire lives as exemplary employees and good citizens. Then you wonder about the suicide rate of white men, who are hated by groups like yours and given no future by a government who discriminates against them, but you sit there on your high horse and still call white men racist for being born white.
You also make it sound like white men are running around mass shooting people because of replacement theory. I don’t have time to give examples here, but look up your mass shooters. Most are non-white leftists, but go figure; you trash white men, then call them racist and wonder why they’re ending their lives.
Your letter served one purpose just as your organization serves one purpose, to divide people by the color of their skin.
Also, your rant about Donald Trump makes no sense. He has a large population of non white supporters and to me, you’re just denigrating, and want to exclude another white man from doing a job he was very good at. People of color did very well under President Trump, he understands how to grow the economy, so why all that hate?
In fact your letter makes me realize Trump is just another white man you don’t want to succeed simply because he’s white. So who’s the racist here?
Rose O’Connor
Palmdale
Letters contribute to US history
Not long ago, a fellow letter writer wrote a letter to the editor, expressing his concerns about political name calling on the opinion page.
I agree with him in principle. However, after doing some homework, I discovered, that political name-calling is a tradition.
Let me explain. In an article published in the Chicago Tribune (Sept. 13, 2016) by Cal Thomas, titled “Our long history of political name calling,” he pointed out that, during the election of 1800, an Adams supporter wrote that a Jefferson presidency would subject the nation to “murder, rape, robbery, incest and adultery.” Ouch!
Not to be outdone, a Jefferson supporter wrote back, Adams is neither man nor woman, but instead possessed “a hideous hermaphroditical character.” Yikes.
We haven’t reached that level of vitriol yet. So, keep posting those letters with descriptions like “Governor nonsense,” “Chuckles” and “imbecilic Trump voter.” It’s nice to know our letters to the editor are making a contribution to American history.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
